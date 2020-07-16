Upgrade A Plant-Based Meat Patty With This Ethiopian Hummus Bowl Recipe

Sambusas are Ethiopia’s version of samosas: pastry turnovers with a spiced meat filling. “There’s a huge Ethiopian population here in DC,” says chef Kwame Onwuachi, “and sambusas are a popular pre-service snack with our staff at Kith/Kin.”

That was his inspiration for this quick, easy recipe, in which he skips the pastry and serves a sambusa-style filling over creamy hummus. “Anyone can make this, and it’s so flavorful,” says Kwame. “The seasonings and the texture always remind people of ground lamb.”

This version, from Impossible: The Cookbook, swaps in the popular 'meat' in place of ground lamb for a vegan friendly dinner dish that's packed with plant-based protein and flavor.