6 Immune-Boosting Soups You Need To Try This Flu Season

The cold months of the year often bring with them a few unpleasant side effects—compromised immune systems being one of them. Winter and flu season are both well underway, so we figured what better time to round up some soup recipes to keep us going strong through the winter months?

With immune-boosting power from ingredients like garlic, bone broth, mushrooms, and turmeric, these recipes offer us the helping hand we need as we fight through flu season.