For many people, summer cooking is synonymous with firing up the grill. And while you probably are used to reaching for a favorite burger or toward a pile of vegetables to toss on the grill grates, you may not have thought to reach for the fruits you'd planned to have alongside.

But you should! Grilling fruit brings out the natural sweetness, and many of them make natural flavor pairs with other popular weekend barbecue dishes. Here, we break down some of the best fruits to give the grilled treatment, but first a few pieces of advice.