mindbodygreen

Close banner

Happy Watermelon Day! 7 Genius Ways To Enjoy The Fruit RN

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
August 3, 2017

It's officially August, and watermelon rituals are in full swing. Whether you pair it with mint or drizzle it with olive oil, cut it into cubes or scoop it out to the light of an ajar fridge, the fruit is a powerful reminder of summertime play—and a healthy one at that. Packed with vitamins and heart-healthy lycopene, watermelon is a hydrating and relatively low-sugar treat.

So forget relegating the red-and-green to barbecues and late-night snack sessions. These recipes will help you turn it into the star of the show from now till Labor Day.

Watermelon Hibiscus Lime Cooler

Happy Watermelon Day! 7 Genius Ways To Enjoy The Fruit RN

Photo by Tasty Yummies

This recipe is easy to make in a pinch when you're craving something cool, and the hibiscus tea lends a rich, unexpected flavor.

Article continues below

Grilled Watermelon Salad

Happy Watermelon Day! 7 Genius Ways To Enjoy The Fruit RN

Photo by Teaspoon of Spice

Nothing screams summer like fruit on the grill. This easy side is sweet, smoky, and just a little bit cheesy.

Watermelon Feta Salad

Happy Watermelon Day! 7 Genius Ways To Enjoy The Fruit RN

Photo by Well Plated

Edamame, avocado, and onion add some depth to your standard salty-sweet salad and give this dish the prettiest color scheme you ever did see.

Article continues below

Watermelon Poke Bowl

Happy Watermelon Day! 7 Genius Ways To Enjoy The Fruit RN

Photo by Love and Lemons

This vegan take on a poke bowl looks like the real deal and tastes like a tropical vacation.

Watermelon Sashimi

Happy Watermelon Day! 7 Genius Ways To Enjoy The Fruit RN

Photo by Minimalist Baker

Another twist on an Asian classic, this watermelon sashimi is surprisingly addictive thanks to the ginger and wasabi glaze.

Article continues below

Watermelon Gazpacho

Happy Watermelon Day! 7 Genius Ways To Enjoy The Fruit RN

Photo by Green Kitchen Stories

Fruity gazpacho makes for the perfect summertime dinner-party appetizer, but a big bowl of this on a hot weeknight sounds pretty dreamy too.

Watermelon Margaritas

Happy Watermelon Day! 7 Genius Ways To Enjoy The Fruit RN

Photo by Ambitious Kitchen

Throw jalapeño, watermelon juice, and a pinch of agave into an icy glass, and you're well on your way to the perfect summer happy hour at home.

Watermelon isn't the only fruit that comes with serious health benefits. Did you know that papaya has gut-protecting properties and guava has anti-inflammatory powers? Keep in mind that there is such a thing as TOO much fruit sugar, though... More on that here.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$69.99

Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/national-watermelon-day-recipes

Your article and new folder have been saved!