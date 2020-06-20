For the same reasons as above, you can run the barbecue slightly hotter when you smoke vegetables than you would if you were smoking meat. Temperature is not quite so critical. However, some recipes are definitely designed to take as long as possible for the best results.

To create smoke for flavor you have three options. The first, using whole wood logs, is great if you are cooking on an open fire, not so great on a barbecue with a lid, as there will be too much smoke and it’s all a bit harder to control. The next option, and my preferred one, is little chunks of wood that you can add bit by bit as you go. I would start smoking by adding about three to my fire, then top up with the odd one or two now and then. Thirdly, you can buy bags of smoking chips, which usually say to soak them in water before you use them so they don’t burn too fast. I have tried soaking and not soaking and generally prefer the latter, just adding them more frequently. When the chips are wet you get something of a damp and rather acrid smoke, which is not altogether desirable. It’s worth noting that the hotter the fire, the less smoke effect you get, and that a more gently burning fire will smoke more.

Once you get into smoking you can experiment with all sorts of different woods to give slightly different flavors. My standard go-to wood for smoking vegetables is little Jenga bricks of oak.

You can smoke on a gas grill—it’s not as easy, but it’s possible. A few come with tubes you can fill with smoking chips and rest over the burners, or you can put the chips into a tin tray and do the same thing. I wouldn’t use chunks of wood on a gas grill.

