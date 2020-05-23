There's few things we love more than a truly simple recipe that leans into what available in the season. In his recent cookbook, How To Dress An Egg: Surprising and Simple Ways to Cook Dinner, Ned Baldwin provides a series of recipes, and recipe components that can be combined and mixed to put together perfect meals.

Baldwin calls this dish a "a party for spring vegetables—no other season need apply," which is exactly what it is. Featuring three of the best spring has to offer, this dish makes a perfect accompaniment for a barbecue, and it's just a touch more composed than plain grilled vegetables.

If it's convincing to shop and eat seasonally you need, it has benefits including better tasting and more nutritious veggies and being better for the environment. The core veggies to this dish are all in season right now, so look out for them when planning meals and use this recipe for inspiration. Baldwin also recommends adding other spring veggies to the mix if you have them on hand— fiddlehead ferns and morels anyone?