While The Grill Is On, Try This Grilled Romaine Recipe 

When we think of Labor Day Weekend, images of family barbecues, beach vacations, and some much-needed R&R come to mind. And while a lot of LDW grilling options might not be so clean, you can still make sure to get your greens in with this Grilled Romaine recipe. This salad might look simple and easy to make (perfect to whip up on this lazy, long weekend), but its nutrient-dense ingredients definitely pack a punch. The smoke from the grill gives this dish a smoky flavor while the nutritional yeast adds 9 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber.

This recipe will be a hit this Labor Day; we're sure of it. The romaine will look crisp and beautiful as it chars on the grill, and the flavors are just as vibrant. What more could you need for summer's final hurrah?