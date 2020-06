Live-Fire Cook & Food Writer

Genevieve Taylor is a live-fire cook, food stylist, and author of five cookbooks, including Charred, a guide to vegetarian grilling. She also runs Bristol Fire School, a fire cookery school where she teaches cooking using barbecues, open flames, wood fired ovens, and more. Currently a co-chair of the Guild of Food Writers, she has also co-presented a show on the United Kingdom's Radio 4 called The Food Programme.