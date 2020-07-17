The study, which conducted the testing on isolated cells, aimed to see if curcumin could fight against infection by a virus known as TGEV, an alpha-group coronavirus that specifically infects pigs.

They found that at high enough doses the compound was able to kill virus particles before it infected cells. Not only that, but they also saw that in some cases the curcumin would integrate with the virus to render it inactive or even alter the metabolism of the threatened cell to prevent the virus from entering.

“Curcumin has a significant inhibitory effect on TGEV adsorption step and a certain direct inactivation effect, suggesting that curcumin has great potential in the prevention of TGEV infection,” says Lilan Xie, lead author of the study and researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Bioengineering, where the study was conducted.