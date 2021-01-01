21 Health & Well-Being Books That Are Must-Reads For This Year

After a year as tumultuous as 2020, to say we're ready for a fresh start would be putting it lightly. At mbg, we're excited to apply all the important lessons we learned in the last 12 months and work toward a healthier, more joyful 2021.

For a little extra guidance and inspiration that lasts all year long, we're turning to top health and well-being experts and the titles they're releasing throughout the year. Here, we've rounded up the books we're most excited to dive into in 2021.