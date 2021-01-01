21 Health & Well-Being Books That Are Must-Reads For This Year

21 Health & Well-Being Books For Your 2021 Reading List
After a year as tumultuous as 2020, to say we're ready for a fresh start would be putting it lightly. At mbg, we're excited to apply all the important lessons we learned in the last 12 months and work toward a healthier, more joyful 2021.
For a little extra guidance and inspiration that lasts all year long, we're turning to top health and well-being experts and the titles they're releasing throughout the year. Here, we've rounded up the books we're most excited to dive into in 2021.
As a kid, you were likely told to "be yourself." But in an age of social media and personal branding, that's certainly easier said than done. This book, by authenticity expert Jessica Zweig, offers guidance for how to feel confident as you build connections with others and sculpt a future that's authentic to you.
Be: A No-Bullsh*t Guide to Increasing Your Self Worth and Net Worth by Simply Being Yourself by Jessica Zweig
Biohack Your Brain
With the rise of health-focused wearables, we're predicting biohacking will be bigger than ever in 2021. This book further fuels that theory, as leading neuroscientist Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D., shares ways to supercharge your brain (think boosting cognitive performance and prevent memory loss) via simple lifestyle changes.
Biohack Your Brain: How To Boost Cognitive Health, Performance & Power by Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D.
Body Love: A Journal
If you've read and loved nutritionist Kelly Leveque's bestselling books Body Love and Body Love Every Day, you'll definitely want to pick up a copy of this companion. The 90-day journal includes tools from Leveque to help apply her nutrition lessons to your own life and personalize them based on your own specific needs. What better way to kick off the new year?
Body Love: A Journal: 12 Weeks To Practice Positivity, Create Momentum, and Build Your Healthy Lifestyle by Kelly Leveque
Clean Mind, Clean Body
We could all probably use a bit more self-care heading into the new year. In this new book by Strala Yoga founder and mbg Collective member Tara Stiles, she outlines actionable ways to be more present and transform daily habits, all with the goal of improving mental and physical well-being.
Clean Mind, Clean Body by Tara Stiles
Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess
Communication pathologist and cognitive neuroscientist Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc, has previously shared advice with mbg about mitigating worry and mental overload. In her latest book, Leaf offers a research-backed, five-step plan to detect and eliminate the root of anxiety, depression, and intrusive thoughts.
Cleaning Up Your Mental Mess: 5 Simple, Scientifically Proven Steps To Reduce Anxiety, Stress, and Toxic Thinking by Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
Eat To Beat Depression and Anxiety
The power of nutritious food once again makes its way into the spotlight in the latest book by Drew Ramsey, M.D. In Eat To Beat Depression and Anxiety, Ramsey shares recent research on the connection between nutrition and brain health and includes a six-week food plan that features the best ingredients to simultaneously support your body and mind.
Eat To Beat Depression and Anxiety: Nourish Your Way to Better Mental Health in Six Weeks by Drew Ramsey, M.D.
Fast This Way
Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey was a fan of fasting long before it was popularized. In this book, he reveals insight gleaned from the latest research and his own personal experiences to help both novice and seasoned intermittent fasters optimize their eating routine, based on their personal biology.
Fast This Way (How To Lose Weight, Get Smarter, and Live Your Longest, Healthiest Life With the Bulletproof Guide to Fasting) by David Asprey
Happy Not Perfect
After perhaps one of the most anxiety-ridden years in our recent history, this book by wellness founder Poppy Jamie is a welcome read. In the pages, she details her work with mental health experts and researchers to uncover effective brain-rewiring strategies. Through her experience, you'll glean advice on how to be more adaptable and accepting of our very uncertain world.
Happy, Not Perfect: Upgrade Your Mind, Challenge Your Thoughts, and Free Yourself From Anxiety by Poppy Jamie
The Energy Paradox
Following his bestselling books The Plant Paradox and The Longevity Paradox, Steven Gundry, M.D., is sharing even more valuable information on health and well-being in his latest work: The Energy Paradox. In the book, he homes in on how to increase mitochondrial energy production and nourish the microbiome; shares energy-boosting foods and recipes; and offers tools for readers to live overall healthier, more energetic lives.
The Energy Paradox: What To Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone by Steven Gundry, M.D.
How To Sleep
There's a reason mbg has been writing a lot about sleep—after a tumultuous year, rest is more essential than ever. In his new book How To Sleep, expert sleep clinician Rafael Pelayo, M.D., tackles the many issues that can affect shuteye (such as snoring and insomnia) with holistic solutions.
How To Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night by Rafael Pelayo, M.D.
I'm So Effing Tired
Based on her own wellness journey, double board-certified doctor and mbg Collective member Amy Shah, M.D., created a program to help regain energy and take control of life—which she details in I'm So Effing Tired. In her book, Shah homes in on three critical systems in your body—gut, immunity, and hormones—and outlines how to nourish each one through what you eat, when you eat, and the ways you manage stress.
I'm So Effing Tired: A Proven Plan To Beat Burnout, Boost Your Energy, and Reclaim Your Life by Amy Shah, M.D.
Intuitive Fasting
Intermittent fasting and intuitive eating have become major buzz-phrases in the well-being world. Now, similar to the way he took the best of plant-based and ketogenic eating styles to form the "ketotarian diet," functional medicine expert William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C., has created a guide for fasting more mindfully (aka "intuitive fasting"). In his four-week flexible fasting plan, Cole guides you through various IF windows, with each week targeting a different element of your health.
Intuitive Fasting: The Flexible Four-Week Intermittent Fasting Plan To Recharge Your Metabolism and Renew Your Health by William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Karma
The concept of karma is far more complex than a tally of your good and bad actions. In this guide, Sadhguru helps restore your understanding of karma and provides insight for living life more joyfully and with intention.
Karma: A Yogi's Guide To Crafting Your Destiny by Sadhguru
Love Your Gut
Megan Rossi, Ph.D., R.D., shares her top gut health insights in this new book—including everything from how your gut works to why things might be awry. The book includes a gut health quiz to help you better understand your own body; tools to support your microbiome; and 50 plant-based, gut-healthy recipes to try.
Love Your Gut: Supercharge Your Digestive Health and Transform Your Well-Being From the Inside Out by Megan Rossi Ph.D., R.D.
Metabolical
At mbg, metabolic health is top-of-mind as we head into 2021. That's why we're excited about this new book from neuroendocrinologist Robert Lustig, M.D., which highlights how food is the best tool we have to create biochemical change in our bodies and prevent chronic disease.
Metabolical: The Lure and the Lies of Processed Food, Nutrition, and Modern Medicine by Robert Lustig, M.D.
The 30-Day Alzheimer's Solution
The daily food and lifestyle choices we make have a major impact on our overall well-being—and that applies to our brain health, too. In fact, as neurologists Dean Sherzai, M.D., and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D., point out in this book, food is the first line of defense against Alzheimer's. Based on decades of research and their own clinical experience, the husband-and-wife team created this comprehensive guide to help protect and maintain brain health.
The 30-Day Alzheimer's Solution: The Definitive Food and Lifestyle Guide to Preventing Cognitive Decline by Dean Sherzai, M.D., and Ayesha Sherzai, M.D.
The Art of Impossible
Every new year, we strive to grow and shape even better versions of ourselves. To jump-start that goal, consider picking up a copy of bestselling author and speaker Steven Kotler's new book. It lays out how to optimize personal performance, based on the latest neuroscience research—condensed into a digestible guide.
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer by Steven Kotler
The Case For Keto
There are some mixed reviews when it comes to the ketogenic diet, but in this book, journalist and bestselling author Gary Taubes shares his admiration for the low-carb eating plan. Based on years of interviews with physicians who support the keto lifestyle, Taubes advocates for the diet, asserting how it may help in the fight against diabetes and obesity.
The Case for Keto: Rethinking Weight Control and the Science and Practice of Low-Carb/High-Fat Eating by Gary Taubes
Chatter
You may have heard about the harmful effects of negative “self-talk.” In this book, psychologist Ethan Kross, Ph.D., takes that one step further, and unpacks how those nasty thoughts (which he calls “chatter”) can have a profound impact on our physical and mental health. What’s more, he shares simple strategies to make that internal voice a positive one.
Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It by Ethan Kross, Ph.D.
The Scaffold Effect
Drawing on decades of clinical and personal experience, world-renowned child psychiatrist Harold Koplewicz, M.D., shares a smart, comprehensive guide for raising resilient children. His advice focuses on ways parents can build a solid foundation for kids to grow and develop independence—without overparenting.
The Scaffold Effect: Raising Resilient, Self-Reliant, and Secure Kids in an Age of Anxiety by Harold Koplewicz, M.D.
The Pegan Diet
In The Pegan Diet, functional medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Mark Hyman, M.D., outlines a food-is-medicine approach to nutrition. He takes the best of both Paleo and plant-based eating styles to create a diet that's thoughtfully designed to benefit your body, mind, and the planet.
The Pegan Diet: 21 Practical Principles for Reclaiming Your Health in a Nutritionally Confusing World by Mark Hyman, M.D.
