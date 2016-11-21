A Holistic Tool Kit To Make Your Hair Grow Faster

Did you know that many cultures—including Native Americans and Indian—consider hair an extension of the self? Ever since donating my hair (14 inches, to be exact) to Locks of Love, I've been willing it to grow. Of course, over the past 15 years, my mane has lengthened—and you wouldn't know that I rocked an unfortunate iteration of a bob in the ninth grade—but nonetheless, my pursuit of healthy, shiny hair continues.

Everything we do to our body (including what we put in and on it) matters. While nourishing oils are amazing, they aren't a miracle and can't single-handedly fix months of water damage. The same rule applies if you are taking a vitamin but also flat-ironing your hair on high heat every day...they're just going to cancel each other out. Everything we do works together; if we're good to ourselves inside and out, we reap the benefits (and vice versa). And in case you were curious, I bought a shower-head filter and noticed a difference after the first wash!

Consider this your holistic tool kit for hair growth: