The 15 Spiritual Practices That Helped Me Overcome Low Self-Esteem
"Being confident in yourself is one of the hardest things to do in a society that cherishes sameness."
Only 3 In 10 People Love Their Jobs — So This Company Changed One Major Thing
We spoke with a chief joyologist about what really cultivates happiness within a company's culture.
What It Means To Simply Be Content: A Psychotherapist (And Monk) Explains
What gives rise to the thought of grasping?
Burnt Out & Overextended? This Exercise Can Help You Set Stronger Boundaries
The key is getting really specific about where you're spending your energy.
Give Yourself The Gift Of A Decluttered Home That Lasts
A story from a mom to other moms on the one thing that transformed her motherhood.
People With This Lifestyle Tend To Lead Happier Lives
Are you living a life in alignment?
Why Is Death Left Out Of Wellness? Here's How To Have The End-Of-Life Convo
How to start the end-of-life conversation, including reflecting on what matters most, assigning a health care proxy, and documenting your wishes.
Why Every Kid Needs A Morning Routine
Ideally one based in mindfulness.
The 9 Calming Benefits Of Outer Order, According To Happiness Expert Gretchen Rubin
This can help save money, time, space, energy, and patience.
How To Network With The Best Of Them, Even If You're An Introvert
"A networking event is not a marathon."
A Certified KonMari Organizer Answers Our 11 Biggest Decluttering Questions
What does it really mean to spark joy?
Is Your "Story" Controlling Your Life?
How the stories we tell about ourselves, in the end, are what hold us back.
Burnout: How To Know If You Have It (And How To Overcome It If You Do)
Burnout: symptoms, causes, and how to overcome it and start feeling better.
Why Don't Monogamous Couples Practice These 5 Healthy Habits Common In Poly Relationships?
Some mandatory lessons about love, courtesy of our polyamorous friends.
Tis The Season: Here's How 8 Real Families Cook, Bake, And Feast Together
How families are making holiday memories in the kitchen.
3 Creative Ways To Overcome Your Phone Addiction—And 3 Apps That Can Help
Smartphone apps for putting down your smartphone? Yes!
Do We Even Know What The Word 'Happiness' Means Anymore?
Happiness's philosophical history has nothing to do with exuberance.
I've Been A Love Coach For Nearly Two Decades. These Are The 3 Biggest Mistakes Couples Keep Making
Mistake No. 1: Expecting your partner to be your source of joy.
How To Help Your Child Tap Into Their Inner Self
Discipline isn't always a good thing.
Why Protecting Your Family's Downtime Makes Kids & Parents Happier
Take out that calendar and schedule some time to do nothing.