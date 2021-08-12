4 Expert-Approved Tips We're Taking With Us When We Go Back To School This Year

One concern that experts raise to us time and again is that children nowadays have much less free, unstructured time than those of generations before. Of course, last year was filled with needed restrictions that made sure kids and families were kept safe; but we're talking about the put-upon restrictions that have come to mark modern living and child rearing. Between the creeping call of screen time and the pressure to do more, schedule more, and achieve more—there's a risk of losing the much needed young freedom.

"Kids need nature, they need unstructured time, and they need play. It may seem like this is just 'fun,' but we know from research that this is how they grow," says licensed physiologist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS.

Yes, down time is productive time. Here’s the issue: Kids learn this from the adults they see in their life. And you, as a mindful parent, might try to stress to your kids that work-life balance is important to your overall health, but unless you show them early on how to have regular unstructured time, you might be sending them mixed signals. "You can tell your kids all you want that it's really important to take time for themselves," says Aliza Pressman, Ph.D., the co-founding director and director of clinical programming for the Mount Sinai Parenting Center. "But if you don't give yourself and your child the opportunity to be calm and have unstructured time, you are just showing them that it actually shouldn't be a priority and you should put it after everything else."

And as Beurkens notes, she sees this issue bubbling up with the kids she regularly works with. "I have teens saying things like 'I don't want to grow up because from what I can tell, it's just work, work, work, and no balance,'" she says. "We're teaching them this by always loading on more activities, more pressure, more things to do."