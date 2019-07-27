8 Clear Signs Your Date Has Low Emotional Intelligence

We all know the person who has to give unsolicited (and often doomsaying) advice or opinions on everything. While it can be useful to have someone in your life who is willing to warn you or call you out, it's exhausting when it's always negative or when their need to express their thoughts about your life seems more important to them than your feelings or what you're going through. Although it might seem like they're being attuned to your problems, their inability to appropriately communicate with you, ask you how you're feeling, gauge your openness to advice, and accept when you're not open to advice shows a core lack of emotional understanding and nuance.

Now, none of this is to say that someone with low emotional intelligence is necessarily a bad person or someone to avoid spending time with at all costs. I think of New York Times bestselling author Robert Greene's advice to see the world for what it is. Fundamentally, it means to accept human nature for what it is: There are people we'll get along with and people we won't. Even when we come across the latter, see every interaction as intel on what you want in your life and how you can become a better and wiser person.