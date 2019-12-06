213 Items Tagged

Researchers May Have Found A Genetic Cause Of Infertility

Scientists have identified a controlling factor in meiosis.

#news #fertility
Eliza Sullivan
February 8
Fish Oil Supplements Linked To Better Reproductive Health In Young Men

Researchers in Denmark studied 1,700 young men over a period of five years to see how fish oil supplements affected both sperm count and quality.

#news #supplements #fertility
Christina Coughlin
January 18
BPA Is More Of A Problem Than We Thought — But You Can Still Avoid It

A new study found BPA levels in people might be a lot higher than we previously thought.

#news #gut health #fertility #cancer
Sarah Regan
December 6 2019
Struggling With Fertility? Here Are 5 Ways Acupuncture Might Help

The science behind how acupuncture can help you conceive.

#fertility #Acupuncture
Mary Sabo, LAc, DACM
November 5 2019
New Study Finds Air Pollution May Be Affecting Your Fertility

If you're planning to try to get pregnant any time soon, consider your environment.

#environmentalism #fertility
Jenni Gritters, M.S.
June 25 2019
Telltale Signs Your Sacral Chakra Is Out Of Whack & What To Do About It

A primer on the energy center that deals with shame and discomfort.

#fertility #chakras
Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
May 27 2019
Men Have A Biological Clock, Too — Here's What You Need To Know

Men who wait to have kids later in life could be putting their partner's health at risk.

#news #fertility #pregnancy
Georgina Berbari
May 13 2019
I Want To Hear About Your Miscarriage (And I Want You To Know About Mine)

It's OK to tell people you're pregnant. It's OK to tell people you've lost your pregnancy, too.

#empowerment #pregnancy #fertility #motherhood #grief
Sarah Ezrin
May 1 2019
The Thyroid-Fertility Connection Integrative Doctors Want You To Know About

This little organ has a big impact on your reproductive health.

#thyroid #hormones #fertility
Chloe Godwin-Gorga, M.D.
April 26 2019
New Study Finds Why Climate Change May Contribute To Infertility

The surprising side effect of extreme temperature fluctuations.

#fertility #climate change
Stephanie Eckelkamp
April 16 2019
Is This New, Hormone-Free Birth Control Too Good To Be True?

A new study shows that Dot, an evidence-based fertility awareness method app, can be used to prevent pregnancy.

#news #hormones #pregnancy #fertility #technology
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
March 18 2019