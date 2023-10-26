We Tested FullWell's Unique Fertility Supplements — Here's Our Honest Review
For many, the journey of pregnancy starts long before conception. Each person’s reproductive goals and path are different, but one thing is certain: Fertility is a collective issue, not an individual one.
With a unique approach to fertility, FullWell offers supplements to create a healthy foundation for both men and women—because it takes two to create a healthy pregnancy.*
Impressed by its alternative approach, we tested FullWell and took a deeper look to find out why these comprehensive supplements are loved by hundreds of customers with all different reproductive goals.
What is FullWell?
Developed by registered dietitian Ayla Barmmer, MS, RD, LDN, FullWell offers products to support fertility from before contraception to postpartum.*
Barmmer spent more than two decades working on complex fertility cases at Boston Functional Nutrition, her integrative nutrition practice. Her experience led to the creation of a high-quality, evidence-based supplement for clients, which later became FullWell’s first product.
FullWell’s approach to fertility differs from other brand’s in a few ways. Most importantly these supplements support all stages of reproductive health, starting with a fertility booster supplement that supercharges egg and sperm quality.*
And yes, we did say sperm. Another differentiator of FullWell’s lineup is that it considers both partners in the fertility journey.
What products does FullWell offer?
To support all stages of reproductive health, FullWell currently offers:
All FullWell supplements are third-party tested for harmful contaminants, including heavy metals. Valuing transparency, the brand provides test results on its website.
What we think of FullWell
There are plenty of reasons to be impressed by FullWell’s lineup. We love that the products are formulated by a registered dietitian with clean and lean excipients.
A few formulas even feature premium ingredients—like chelated minerals and bioactive B vitamins—and there isn’t a ton of ingredient sprinkling across SKUs. Plus, they’re relatively affordable, non-GMO, and third party tested.
Our main qualm with FullWell’s products was the lack of iron in the prenatal and men’s multivitamins. After all, iron plays an important role in neurodevelopment with demands increased during pregnancy.*
FullWell differs in their point-of-view. The brand believes it’s better to work with your doctor for exact iron dosage rather than taking a multivitamin with a general dosage. It even sells a separate Iron Bump Product (though our tester did not receive this product).
Similarly, the women’s prenatal multivitamin does not include DHA. Instead it sells a separate Fish Oil, which can be purchased alongside the multivitamin in this bundle.
Fullwell Women’s Prenatal Multivitamin
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Premium ingredients often missing from other prenatals (e.g. chelated minerals, bioactive B’s)
- Chelated minerals to help with absorption*
- Clean excipients
- Easy on the stomach
- Choice between original or lemon essenceChoice between original or lemon essence
- Plastic bottles
- Does not contain iron
- Large 8-capsule serving
- Premium ingredients often missing from other prenatals (e.g. chelated minerals, bioactive B’s)
- Chelated minerals to help with absorption*
- Clean excipients
- Easy on the stomach
- Choice between original or lemon essenceChoice between original or lemon essence
- Plastic bottles
- Does not contain iron
- Large 8-capsule serving
FullWell’s very first formula was its Women’s Prenatal Multivitamin (which can be taken even before pregnancy). Like most prenatals, it has fertility essentials like folate, B12, and chelated minerals, along with important nutrients like calcium and magnesium that many other prenatals often skip.*
There are a few notable things we like about this formula. It includes choline, which supports brain development and normal neural tube development.* The formula also has 4,000 IUs of vitamin D (which is just below the 5,000 IUs of vitamin D needed by most normal-weight adults to achieve a 50 ng/ml or higher on a vitamin D test).
We’ll warn: The 8-capsule serving is a little off-putting, but you can separate into two divided doses (or touch base with your healthcare practitioner on the best way to consume). Plus, the easy-to-tolerate formula shouldn’t upset your stomach, regardless of how you take your daily serving.
Fullwell Men’s Multivitamin
Pros & cons
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Comprehensive formula
- Third-party tested
- Clean excipients
- RD-developed
- Added antioxidant blend
- Plastic bottles
- Does not contain iron
- Comprehensive formula
- Third-party tested
- Clean excipients
- RD-developed
- Added antioxidant blend
- Plastic bottles
- Does not contain iron
Men are often left out of the prenatal conversation—but healthy sperm is also important for a healthy pregnancy. FullWell recommends that men start taking this prenatal at least 3 to 6 months before trying to conceive, freeze sperm, or undergo fertility treatment.
The FullWell Men’s Multivitamin mimics the ingredient lineup of the women’s prenatal with folate, choline, and vitamin D (though at lower amounts per serving). The key differentiator is the addition of the brand’s antioxidant blend, which combines grape seed extract, organic turmeric root powder, quercetin, and lycopene to support healthy sperm.*
The men’s multivitamin also has more zinc (to support hormone regulation), chromium (to promote healthy cortisol levels), and myoinositol (to encourage overall sperm quality) than the women’s prenatal.*
Even as someone who doesn’t keep up a strict supplement regimen, our tester didn’t mind the 4-capsule serving size and said these didn’t bother his stomach at all.
Fullwell Fish Oil
Pros & cons
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Small in size
- Friend of the Sea Certified
- RD-developed
- Clean excipients
- No taste or smell
- Plastic bottles
- Small in size
- Friend of the Sea Certified
- RD-developed
- Clean excipients
- No taste or smell
- Plastic bottles
FullWell uses ethically sourced anchovies and sardines to make its Fish Oil supplements, with separate blends for men and women. Both feature omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA—just at different doses to support unique needs.
Both of our testers agreed that the men’s and women’s fish oil supplements didn’t give off a fishy smell or have an unpleasant taste (or aftertaste!).
Plus, we love that every batch is third-party tested for contaminants, including heavy metals.
Fullwell Fertility Booster
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Clean excipients
- For both men and women
- Small capsule size
- RD-developed
- Bioavailable CoQ10*
- Plastic bottles
- Does not contain iron
- Clean excipients
- For both men and women
- Small capsule size
- RD-developed
- Bioavailable CoQ10*
- Plastic bottles
- Does not contain iron
This fertility-boosting supplement is designed for both men and women ahead of conception (or for those who want to preserve egg or sperm quality later in life).*
A unique addition to any fertility journey, it combines ashwagandha, alpha lipoic acid, N-acetyl cysteine (NAC), and coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) into a 2-capsule dose—all playing a role in supercharging egg and sperm quality.
Ashwagandha promotes calm and supports sexual function and healthy sperm parameters.* Similarly, alpha lipoic acid promotes egg maturation and fertilization, along with embryo development.*
CoQ10 is a powerful antioxidant everyone could benefit from, no matter their fertility goals. Made by the body, this powerful antioxidant can be beneficial to supporting a health response to assisted reproduction efforts.*
Lastly, NAC has many significant benefits, such as liver detoxification, immune function, and mood support.*
Fullwell Iron Bump
- Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Small in size
- 1 capsule per serving
- RD-developed
- No artificial dyes
- Easy on the stomach
- Plastic bottles
- Small in size
- 1 capsule per serving
- RD-developed
- No artificial dyes
- Easy on the stomach
- Plastic bottles
Iron needs vary so significantly by individual, FullWell believes it’s better offered as a separate formula. Some women are able to get enough iron from their diet, while others (often vegans and vegetarians) need extra support.
Not sure where you fall? It’s best to check with your doctor to learn what your individual needs are.
FullWell’s iron supplement is gentle on the stomach (not always the case with iron supplements!) and uses whole food nutrients to help improve absorption.*
Of course, it’s third-party tested and free of artificial dyes or fillers. The best part? Each serving is just one small capsule.
The takeaway
Whether you’re pregnant, trying to conceive, or recently gave birth, it’s important to nourish your body with the vitamins and minerals essential to your health and the health of your child. We’re sticklers when it comes to ingredients and transparency—and FullWell’s formulas check all our boxes.
Our testers agree the RD-formulated supplements are easy on the stomach, with evidence-based ingredients to support every step of your fertility journey.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
