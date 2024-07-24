Advertisement
Want To Know Your Egg Count? This At-Home Tests Could Help
As a woman in her early thirties, I find myself thinking about fertility a lot. It's hard not to once you learn an estimated one in six people struggle with fertility issues1.
While I'm not actively trying to conceive, fertility experts like Traditional Chinese Medicine expert Nat Kringoudis recommend kickstarting fertility conversations long before conception. And while my Oura ring was a great first step into understanding my cycle, I wanted a better peek into my fertility without spending a fortune.
Bird&Be's Ovarian Reserve tests were my answer. The affordable at-home strips test your urine for follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) to detect early signs of a diminishing ovarian reserve—and the results are more than 99% accurate when used correctly.
Below, read about my full experience after testing three cycles. Plus, how I intend to use the results to shape future fertility talks.
What is Bird&Be?
Bird&Be is a fertility-focused testing and supplement company founded by Breanna Hughes and Samantha Diamond.
The duo conceptualized Bird&Be after dealing firsthand with the frustrations of the fertility journey, per the brand's website. Today Bird&Be offers products for every stage of the fertility process—from education about fertility to postpartum care.
The company's approach focuses on providing convenient, personalized, and inclusive fertility care led by the expertise of reproductive endocrinologists and naturopathic doctors.
What products does Bird&Be offer?
Bird&Be's two main product offerings are vitamins and at-home tests catered to different phases of the fertility journey. Currently, the brand sells 12 vitamins, including a newly launched gummy vitamin prenatal, and four at-home tests.
As the brand's name suggests, it offers products for both male and females. Remember: Males are responsible for 40% of fertility issues2 (though it's often branded as a female issue).
What is an Ovarian Reserve Screening Test?
As someone who isn't trying to have children for at least a few more years, I've actively pushed off meeting with a fertility expert. Yet as more of my friends start to conceive, I've become curious about whether I could get pregnant (rather than my desire to actually do so).
This led me to Bird&Be's Ovarian Reserve Screening Test. Instead of blood, the testing strips read the follicle-stimulating hormone levels (FSH) levels in your urine. Released by the pituary gland in the brain, FSH is responsible for helping follicles (the sacs that hold eggs) mature until ovulation.
Your body may compensate for a lower egg count by producing more FSH to stimulate ovarian function. Thus, high FSH levels suggest your egg count or ovarian reserve might be dwindling (though it's not a reflection of your actual egg quality).
Of course, this test won't reveal whether you'll conceive one day—there are so many factors at play!—but it does offer one less marker to stress over during your fertility journey.
- What it tests: FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone)
- Sample: Urine
- When you take: Day 3, 4, and 5 of menstrual cycle
- What it tells you: Insights into whether ovarian reserve might be dwindling
- Accuracy: 99% when used correctly
- Cost: $40 for 6 tests
My experience with Bird&Be
First things first, you'll need to understand your menstrual cycle to correctly use the Bird&Be tests (which is essential for their accuracy!). You should test FSH levels on the third, fourth, or fifth day of your cycle.
To take the test, you'll pee into a urine collection cup; the brand sells a collapsible option for $3. Once your sample is collected, you'll dip the testing strip into your urine and leave on a flat surface to dry.
After 10 minutes, you can read the test results by placing the testing strip into the Color Reference Chart to find your FSH estimated levels. Pro tip: Never leave your tests for longer than 15 minutes or it impacts accuracy.
From start to finish, the test was unbelievably easy to take. The hardest part of the process was reading my results—and then understanding what they actually meant.
During my research, I discovered a normal FSH level for a women who is menstruating is 4.7 to 21.5 mIU/ML. The large range reflects how FSH levels naturally fluctuate during your cycle (and the reason why the brand recommends testing on all three days).
What I learned by testing my FSH levels
I did a full 3-day run of Bird&Be's Ovarian Reserve Screening Test for three consecutive months. My goal was to ensure my results were consistent over time (and to monitor for any sudden spikes or drops).
While the test didn't reveal anything concerning—or even uncover a sudden change in my FSH—I discovered my fears about fertility ran deeper than I previously thought.
Seeing my FSH levels stay consistent month over month brought an unexpected serenity about my fertility. Sure, the test wasn't confirming I could or even would get pregnant. But it did give me one less thing to worry about as I consider my future.
What's more, I loved knowing that if an issue did appear, I would have the chance to start supporting healthy FSH levels holistically with supplements like magnesium3 or a daily probiotic4. (Uncover more about hormone balance supplements.)
While the test didn't reveal anything concerning—or even uncover a sudden change in my FSH—I discovered my fears about fertility ran deeper than I previously thought.
What other testers say
- "This was the ONLY affordable and accessible FSH test I could find that I could do at home. After taking the test over two cycles, I was confident I had gotten a high FSH reading, which spurred me to book in with a fertility clinic and they were able to give me a treatment plan."
- "I did the at home test on day 2 and day 3. Both showed a level between five and ten. I had a blood test on day 3 that showed my fsh level was at 5.18."
- "The tests are easy to use and easy to read the results. While I know this is only one marker, it helped to put my mind at ease while on our ttc journey."
The takeaway
Whether you're at the start, middle, or end of your fertility journey, Bird&Be's lineup offers affordable at-home tests that deliver accurate results in record times.
After three months of regular testing with the Ovarian Reserve Kit, I can confidently say I feel more knowledgeable about the fertility process—and eager to uncover even more about my body.
4 Sources
- https://www.who.int/news/item/04-04-2023-1-in-6-people-globally-affected-by-infertility
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2658802/#:~:text=The%20male%20factor%20is%20involved%20in%2040%,abnormal%20semen%20parameters%20with%20no%20identifiable%20cause
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5926493/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34109594/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.