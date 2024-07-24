Skip to Content
Women's Health

Want To Know Your Egg Count? This At-Home Tests Could Help

Braelyn Wood
Author:
Braelyn Wood
July 24, 2024
Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
By Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
bird&be ovarian reserve screening test photo taken by reporter
Image by mbg creative
July 24, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

As a woman in her early thirties, I find myself thinking about fertility a lot. It's hard not to once you learn an estimated one in six people struggle with fertility issues1.

While I'm not actively trying to conceive, fertility experts like Traditional Chinese Medicine expert Nat Kringoudis recommend kickstarting fertility conversations long before conception. And while my Oura ring was a great first step into understanding my cycle, I wanted a better peek into my fertility without spending a fortune.

Bird&Be's Ovarian Reserve tests were my answer. The affordable at-home strips test your urine for follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) to detect early signs of a diminishing ovarian reserve—and the results are more than 99% accurate when used correctly.

Below, read about my full experience after testing three cycles. Plus, how I intend to use the results to shape future fertility talks.

Bird&Bee Ovarian Reserve Screening Test

$40
Bird&Be Shoppable

What is Bird&Be?

Bird&Be is a fertility-focused testing and supplement company founded by Breanna Hughes and Samantha Diamond.

The duo conceptualized Bird&Be after dealing firsthand with the frustrations of the fertility journey, per the brand's website. Today Bird&Be offers products for every stage of the fertility process—from education about fertility to postpartum care.

The company's approach focuses on providing convenient, personalized, and inclusive fertility care led by the expertise of reproductive endocrinologists and naturopathic doctors.

What products does Bird&Be offer?

Bird&Be's two main product offerings are vitamins and at-home tests catered to different phases of the fertility journey. Currently, the brand sells 12 vitamins, including a newly launched gummy vitamin prenatal, and four at-home tests.

As the brand's name suggests, it offers products for both male and females. Remember: Males are responsible for 40% of fertility issues2 (though it's often branded as a female issue).

What is an Ovarian Reserve Screening Test?

As someone who isn't trying to have children for at least a few more years, I've actively pushed off meeting with a fertility expert. Yet as more of my friends start to conceive, I've become curious about whether I could get pregnant (rather than my desire to actually do so).

This led me to Bird&Be's Ovarian Reserve Screening Test. Instead of blood, the testing strips read the follicle-stimulating hormone levels (FSH) levels in your urine. Released by the pituary gland in the brain, FSH is responsible for helping follicles (the sacs that hold eggs) mature until ovulation.

bird&be ovarian reserve screening test photo taken by reporter
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

Your body may compensate for a lower egg count by producing more FSH to stimulate ovarian function. Thus, high FSH levels suggest your egg count or ovarian reserve might be dwindling (though it's not a reflection of your actual egg quality).

Of course, this test won't reveal whether you'll conceive one day—there are so many factors at play!—but it does offer one less marker to stress over during your fertility journey.

About the test
  • What it tests: FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone)
  • Sample: Urine
  • When you take: Day 3, 4, and 5 of menstrual cycle
  • What it tells you: Insights into whether ovarian reserve might be dwindling
  • Accuracy: 99% when used correctly
  • Cost: $40 for 6 tests

Bird&Bee Ovarian Reserve Screening Test

$40
Bird&Be Shoppable

My experience with Bird&Be

First things first, you'll need to understand your menstrual cycle to correctly use the Bird&Be tests (which is essential for their accuracy!). You should test FSH levels on the third, fourth, or fifth day of your cycle.

To take the test, you'll pee into a urine collection cup; the brand sells a collapsible option for $3. Once your sample is collected, you'll dip the testing strip into your urine and leave on a flat surface to dry.

bird&be ovarian reserve screening test reader
Image by Braelyn Wood / mbg creative

After 10 minutes, you can read the test results by placing the testing strip into the Color Reference Chart to find your FSH estimated levels. Pro tip: Never leave your tests for longer than 15 minutes or it impacts accuracy.

From start to finish, the test was unbelievably easy to take. The hardest part of the process was reading my results—and then understanding what they actually meant.

During my research, I discovered a normal FSH level for a women who is menstruating is 4.7 to 21.5 mIU/ML. The large range reflects how FSH levels naturally fluctuate during your cycle (and the reason why the brand recommends testing on all three days).

What I learned by testing my FSH levels

I did a full 3-day run of Bird&Be's Ovarian Reserve Screening Test for three consecutive months. My goal was to ensure my results were consistent over time (and to monitor for any sudden spikes or drops).

While the test didn't reveal anything concerning—or even uncover a sudden change in my FSH—I discovered my fears about fertility ran deeper than I previously thought.

Seeing my FSH levels stay consistent month over month brought an unexpected serenity about my fertility. Sure, the test wasn't confirming I could or even would get pregnant. But it did give me one less thing to worry about as I consider my future.

What's more, I loved knowing that if an issue did appear, I would have the chance to start supporting healthy FSH levels holistically with supplements like magnesium3 or a daily probiotic4. (Uncover more about hormone balance supplements.)

While the test didn't reveal anything concerning—or even uncover a sudden change in my FSH—I discovered my fears about fertility ran deeper than I previously thought.

What other testers say

  • "This was the ONLY affordable and accessible FSH test I could find that I could do at home. After taking the test over two cycles, I was confident I had gotten a high FSH reading, which spurred me to book in with a fertility clinic and they were able to give me a treatment plan."
  • "I did the at home test on day 2 and day 3. Both showed a level between five and ten. I had a blood test on day 3 that showed my fsh level was at 5.18."
  • "The tests are easy to use and easy to read the results. While I know this is only one marker, it helped to put my mind at ease while on our ttc journey."

Bird&Bee Ovarian Reserve Screening Test

$40
Bird&Be Shoppable

The takeaway

Whether you're at the start, middle, or end of your fertility journey, Bird&Be's lineup offers affordable at-home tests that deliver accurate results in record times.

After three months of regular testing with the Ovarian Reserve Kit, I can confidently say I feel more knowledgeable about the fertility process—and eager to uncover even more about my body.

More On This Topic

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?
Integrative Health

Brains Are Getting Bigger (Which Is Good)—So Why Is Dementia On The Rise?

Hannah Frye

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?
Women's Health

Are Your Hormones Making You A "Super Smeller"?

Jamie Schneider

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress
Integrative Health

Study Shows This Vitamin Is Key To Balancing Free Radicals & Oxidative Stress

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)
Mental Health

5 Ways To Avoid Digital Stress (Even If You're On Screens All Day)

Colleen Travers

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How
Integrative Health

Your Coffee Intake Could Lower Heart Disease Risk—Here's How

Hannah Frye

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line
Mental Health

Can You Be Addicted To Self-Help? How To Know You've Crossed A Line

Hannah Frye

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Factor Makes A Huge Difference For Your Memory, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Integrative Health

How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

