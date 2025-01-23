PCOS and endometriosis are both extremely common—but unfortunately, difficult to get a proper diagnosis for. As covered in this piece, there are some key differences between PCOs and endometriosis but also a few similarities, and they can both exist simultaneously in rare cases. If you suspect you have either or both, share your symptoms with your doctor. As Jennifer's experience shows, finding the right treatment plan can be a long and frustrating journey. Know that you're not alone—and many people are suffering from the same symptoms. Visit our Invisible Illness series for more advice on advocating for yourself when you have a chronic health condition.