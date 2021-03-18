I Founded Endo Awareness Month: Here's My Experience With The Disease

In my twenties, I was among a group of nine women who opened a women’s health clinic. There, I was able to glean information about the cause of my pain and how to manage it naturally. I couldn't tolerate the hormonal birth control, so instead, I focused on eating organic foods for support.

Though I was still undiagnosed at the time, this diet helped support my gut microbiome, and therefore my immune system. These elements together helped me manage my endometriosis symptoms. For a long time, the balanced lifestyle helped my pain to subside.

Then suddenly, in 1979 after a pesticide exposure, I became bedridden with utter exhaustion, and the menstrual pain returned. I was exhibiting symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome, or myalgic encephalomyelitis, an autoimmune disease that women with endometriosis are at a higher risk of developing.

I pushed my OB/GYN to conduct a laparoscopy, which is a surgical procedure used to diagnose endometriosis. While she was reluctant, stating that “even if I had it, there was nothing I could do about it,” I needed to make sense of the debilitating pain.

When I was officially diagnosed, I decided I could not possibly be the only woman in the world with endometriosis.