Functional Food

Male Fertility Is Declining—But This Food Could Help, Research Suggests

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
December 11, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by VICTOR TORRES / Stocksy
December 11, 2024

For couples trying to conceive, boosting fertility is a big focus—especially as research indicates male fertility has been on the decline1 in recent years.

The good news is, according to research published in the journal Advances in Nutrition2, there's a common food men can snack on that could help boost sperm quality. Here's what to know.

Studying the connection between nut consumption & male fertility

For this study, a team of researchers sought to analyze the connection between nut consumption and fertility, looking to existing research for answers.

The systematic review included four papers, including two randomized clinical trials in which men added at least 60 grams of nuts per day. The men (who were healthy and between the ages of 18 and 35), were primarily eating Western diets, with the only change being the addition of nut consumption.

And based on their analysis, nuts may very well boost sperm quality for men. Namely, sperm quality was improved in the men eating nuts compared to those not eating nuts, though no change was seen in sperm concentration, and no significant differences were seen in women.

The study authors note that a closer look is needed to understand the impacts of nut consumption on female fertility, which is more difficult to study than assessing male fertility by way of sperm quality and/or concentration—but add that the benefits of nuts (i.e., omega-3s, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and polyphenols) could all be reasons why this food is good for reproductive health.

What to do about it

As study co-author Barbara Cardoso, Ph.D., explains in a news release, snacking on nuts daily is a simple and accessible way for men to increase their sperm quality. "The trial participants ate a Western-style diet, which was not necessarily healthy—this means that adding nuts to their regular diet had a positive effect without the need for further dietary changes," she explains.

And if you're curious about which nuts the participants were eating, they were walnuts, hazelnuts, and almonds, but Cardoso says any combination of your favorite nuts would do the trick. And at just 60 grams (roughly) two handfuls, that's the perfect amount for grabbing when you're on the go or when you need a snack to get through the afternoon.

"We're speaking of either raw or roasted nuts," adds Cardoso, who notes to avoid salted or sweetened nuts, "as salt and sugar can be associated with different health issues such as hypertension and insulin resistance."

And if you really wanted to go the extra mile, FYI, there are at-home sperm tests you can take yourself. Start snacking on nuts and see how you fare in a couple of months!

The takeaway

Whether you're ready for a baby right now or you're thinking about making plans to prepare, it's never too early to boost your fertility. And considering nuts come with a whole host of other benefits, this research is just one more reason to get your two handfuls a day.

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!
Recipes

Edible Cookie Dough With 30 Grams Of Protein? Not Too Good To Be True!

Jamie Schneider

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This
Functional Food

Balance Your Good & Bad Gut Bacteria By Eating More Of This

Emma Loewe

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?
Food Trends

People Are Adding This Ingredient To Coffee For Weight Loss—Does It Work?

Sanjana Gupta

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies
Functional Food

I'm An Endocrinologist & This Is How I Avoid Blood Sugar Spikes From Smoothies

Sarah Regan

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee
Functional Food

Experts Agree: This Is The Healthiest Way To Take Your Coffee

Lindsay Boyers

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore

