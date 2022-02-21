5 Signs You're Ready To Have A Baby — Plus, How To Tell If It's Too Soon

There are so many things to consider before having a baby, from child care to financial factors to your own health. But the first thing to think about is whether both partners are on board, says licensed psychologist Rachel Needle, PsyD.

"It is important to make sure you and your partner(s) are also on the same page when it comes to big issues—such as finances, discipline, schooling, space, and religion—when it comes to the children," she adds. All of these things ought to be discussed with your partner before you come to a decision.

It's also important to consider the health of both parents, adds Mary Jane Minkin, M.D., an OB-GYN and clinical professor at Yale University. She explains that when it comes to fertility, age is indeed a factor (especially for the person becoming pregnant), and there are a number of things you can do to ensure you and your body are prepared for pregnancy. (More on that later.)