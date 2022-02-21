5 Signs You're Ready To Have A Baby — Plus, How To Tell If It's Too Soon

Along with both partners being on board about having a baby, it's also important to assess your relationship with each other. Blaylock-Solar explains it's easy to think a baby will help, or even save, your relationship—but this is not true. If anything, she says, a child can cause even more strain in the relationship, which won't be good for you, your partner, or your baby. Make sure your relationship is truly in a healthy and happy place before you move forward. If you know you're both there, that's more evidence you're ready to be parents.