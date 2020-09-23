For parents who are looking for guidance in raising their children, the parenting book section of Amazon or your local bookstore is typically a good place to start. The problem: How do you know what ones are reputable, worth your time and money, and (the most important part) provide usable, tangible insight or lessons to glean?

Well, we did a little digging to provide you a list of some of the best parenting books—some new bestsellers by our favorite current parenting experts, some older that have stood the test of time, but all will help guide you on your parenting journey.