5 Positive Affirmations That Helped Me Through Every Day Of Pregnancy
"Blissful" would not be a word I would use to describe the first few months of pregnancy. In fact, I would describe those months as sickly and terrifying.
The morning sickness and nausea were constant, I barely ate, I was exhausted all the time and since I wasn't really gaining much weight, everyone thought I was just being lazy and grouchy. (Hey, it takes a lot to create a human! Take it easy on me!)
But the worst part of those months was the constant fear and anxiety. It began with the worry that I would lose the baby: I had friends and loved ones who had lost their first child in the early months and I was terrified it would be my turn next.
When I wasn't worrying about pregnancy loss, I was worrying about becoming a mother. Was I really ready? Would I know what to do? What would the labor be like? What if something went wrong?
The anxiety would build and build until I found it hard to breathe.
Pregnancy affirmations that were effective for me:
Before I got pregnant, one of my favorite authors Louise Hay opened my eyes to how healing and grounding an affirmation practice can be. But when it came to pregnancy affirmations, I had trouble finding ones that actually helped calm my negative thoughts—so I made up a few of my own.
Saying at least one of the following affirmations every day of pregnancy (either in my head or out loud) ultimately helped me overcome anxiety to release the old, welcome the new, and surround myself with positivity as my baby grew:
- My baby is healthy, beautiful, and strong.
- I honor my body exactly how it is.
- I only allow positive energy in my home.
- My connection to my baby grows stronger every day.
- I will have a blissful, effortless birth filled with joy, laughter, and love.
Here is a little bit more about why I found these particuar affirmations so helpful:
1. My baby is healthy, beautiful, and strong.
When I was pregnant, I found it really easy to keep thinking that something was wrong. While you should always be on the lookout for red flags, this mantra reminded me of everything that could also be right.
2. I honor my body exactly as it is.
Motherhood is one of the most selfless acts you can do in this life, and this affirmation reminded me to thank my body for shifting to accommodate for this blessing. Instead of focusing on the flaws or beating myself up for gaining weight, it helped me honor my body as a beautiful vessel that was making room for a new soul.
3. I only allow positive energy in my home.
This affirmation reminded me that my home was my sanctuary. When most people think about prepping their homes for a new little member, they go straight to disinfectants—but I found that clearing energy and getting rid of the toxic forces in my space was equally important.
Personally, I found that television was very toxic—especially shows that focused on death or destruction. I instead focused on only allowing positivity around me, as I created a safe space for me, my family, and my child.
4. My connection to my baby grows stronger every day.
My uncle once told me that my baby had chosen me long before the child was even conceived. I thought this was beautiful. Ever since the first tiny symptoms of pregnancy, I spent my time bonding with and talking to the baby.
People might think I'm crazy, but I fully believe your connection begins much earlier than the moment you hold the little child in your arms. Every day the connection grows stronger, and this affirmation reminded me of that.
5. I will have a blissful, effortless birth filled with joy, laughter, and love.
Instead of focusing on how painful labor would be (I heard this from other women all the time and it only served to make my anxiety worse), I chose to focus on how effortless and blissful my birthing experience would be. Just as they say with the law of attraction, you are what you are manifesting. So I manifested only the best of outcomes.
If you seek a certain type of birth, I'd recommend writing it down and then reading it to yourself as an affirmation. It will keep you feeling powerful instead of powerless.
The bottom line.
When paired with dancing, yoga, and healthy eating, these affirmations helped me prepare for the big day—without anxiety standing in the way.