"Blissful" would not be a word I would use to describe the first few months of pregnancy. In fact, I would describe those months as sickly and terrifying.

The morning sickness and nausea were constant, I barely ate, I was exhausted all the time and since I wasn't really gaining much weight, everyone thought I was just being lazy and grouchy. (Hey, it takes a lot to create a human! Take it easy on me!)

But the worst part of those months was the constant fear and anxiety. It began with the worry that I would lose the baby: I had friends and loved ones who had lost their first child in the early months and I was terrified it would be my turn next.

When I wasn't worrying about pregnancy loss, I was worrying about becoming a mother. Was I really ready? Would I know what to do? What would the labor be like? What if something went wrong?

The anxiety would build and build until I found it hard to breathe.