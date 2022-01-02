6 Little Ways To Nurture Your Relationship In 2022, From Marriage Therapists

If you know you and your partner can sometimes slip into heated arguments, consider going into 2022 with this mindset shift recommended by Richmond: giving each other the benefit of the doubt.

"When most couples argue, the misunderstanding isn't based in malice but rather mindlessness. Almost no one wants to deliberately irritate their partner, and none of us is perfect and often forget or overlook some of their key needs," she explains. "Giving your partner the benefit of the doubt allows room for a productive conversation rather than an argument that immediately turns defensive.”

That might look like rather than assuming the worst about your partner's intentions or actions, simply telling them about how a situation makes you feel and trying to actively listen to their perspective. If you can empathetically understand each other's feelings, you can then figure out solutions to avoid similar hurt feelings in the future.

"If your partner is consistently misattuned and hurts your feelings, that's when you should initiate a serious discussion about expectations, or even enlist the help of a therapist to support constructive communication," Richmond adds.