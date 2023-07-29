“[At-home tests] are a quick way to check for fertility issues and identify if it's a sperm-related issue,” explains family physician Navya Mysore, M.D.

“The tests nowadays are better than they were before. Older versions would only be able to identify if there was sperm and now they are able to comment on the concentration (the number of sperm per mL in a semen sample) and motility (how the sperm move).”

Just remember, it’s important to still discuss results with a physician to determine potential next steps.