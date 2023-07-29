The 7 Best At-Home Sperm Tests Of 2023 + Signs Of Infertility In Men
The fertility conversation often centers around females, but it’s truly a team sport. Infertility impacts 15% of couples at reproductive age globally1—and half of those cases are due to male infertility. The best at-home sperm tests give a snapshot into male fertility, whether you’re hoping to conceive or actively avoid it.
What can an at-home sperm test tell you about your fertility?
“[At-home tests] are a quick way to check for fertility issues and identify if it's a sperm-related issue,” explains family physician Navya Mysore, M.D.
“The tests nowadays are better than they were before. Older versions would only be able to identify if there was sperm and now they are able to comment on the concentration (the number of sperm per mL in a semen sample) and motility (how the sperm move).”
Just remember, it’s important to still discuss results with a physician to determine potential next steps.
Who should use an at-home sperm test?
Some people might be interested in at-home sperm testing because they’re hoping to conceive and learn about their fertility. Others may be hoping to avoid pregnancy. If you’ve had a vasectomy, a sperm test is a helpful way to confirm your procedure was a success.
“I really think the main benefit of the at-home sperm tests is comfort for the patient,” Mysore adds. “Some people feel uncomfortable with doing a preliminary test in a lab or a clinic and like to do it at home.”
How do at-home sperm tests work?
At-home sperm tests are relatively simple. They require you to provide a semen sample via ejaculation, add a preservation solution (to help your sperm survive the trip), and ship the box back to the lab.
Just note, the exact instructions may vary from test to test. Always be sure to read the directions of your chosen test thoroughly to avoid inaccurate results.
Per Mysore, once the sample is received it's placed on a slide that’s then inserted into a testing device, where a microscope magnifies the sperm.
While not all at-home tests cover every metric, Mysore says the best sperm tests (including in-lab tests) check for the following:
- Volume: how much semen there is in your sample, measured in milliliters (mL)
- Total count: how many sperm there are in your sample
- Concentration: how many sperm there are per mL of your sample
- Motility: how the sperm move or swim
- Morphology: the shape of the sperm
- Total motile count (or vitality): how many sperm are actually swimming in your sample
The last metric, total motile count (TMC), is often considered the most important for those hoping to conceive. TMC shows how healthy and active your sperm are (a TMC of over 15 million is considered normal).
Still, each of the metrics above are helpful for understanding fertility, especially morphology and motility, which tell you more about the quality of your sperm.
Best for hormone testing: LetsGetChecked Male Hormone Advanced Test
Pros:
- Measures key hormones that impact fertility
- Quick results via the LetsGetChecked app
- Option to speak with a nurse about results
Cons:
- Finger prick blood sample can be unpleasant
- Not available in New York
Collection method:Finger prick blood sample
Coverage:FSA and HSA eligible
Checks levels of:TestosteroneSHBGFAIEstradiolProlactin
Result time:2 to 5 days
To be clear, this is not a sperm test. But if conception is your goal, there are other factors at play beyond the quality of your sperm. Because hormonal imbalances can play a role in your fertility, it can be helpful to get a better understanding of your current hormonal health.
This test uses a finger prick blood sample to test your levels of testosterone, sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), free androgen index (FAI), estradiol, and prolactin, which all play a role in producing healthy sperm. Understanding the state of these hormones (and possible imbalances) can help you make more informed decisions about fertility.
Once the sample is collected, you’ll send it off to the brand’s CAP-accredited and CLIA-approved lab (in a prepaid envelope). You’ll then be able to view your results in the brand’s app within 2 to 5 days of receipt.
After you’ve reviewed your results, you can choose to speak with one of the brand’s nurses, or take your results to your physician to discuss next steps.
Best for storing sperm: Legacy Fertility Test
Pros:
- Multiple cryogenic freezing options
- CLIA-certified lab
Cons:
- Might end up as expensive as some clinic options
- Only the basic package is FSA eligible
Collection method:Ejaculation
Coverage:Basic kit is FSA eligible and covered by some insurances
Checks levels of:VolumeConcentrationMotilityCountMorphology
Result time:Within 48 hours of receiving sample
If you’re hoping to freeze your sperm for a later date, Legacy offers a range of storing and testing services. The basic “For Today” kit measures metrics such as sperm volume, count, motility, morphology, and concentration.
Legacy allows users to schedule the kit to be delivered on a specific day. The test can either be used immediately or stored in the fridge for up to 14 days. Once your sample is received by the lab, you’ll see results in the Legacy online dashboard within 48 hours.
If you’ve chosen to add on a cryostorage package, Legacy will freeze your sperm for you. They offer three different freezing options: one year ($145), five years ($595), or 10 years ($955).
Because these are added costs to the test itself, Legacy’s kits can seem like more of a financial investment. However, some insurance policies cover the cost of the basic “For Today” kit, and it’s also FSA eligible.
Best basic: LabCorp Men’s Rapid Fertility Test
Pros:
- FDA-cleared
- Immediate results from home (no lab required)
Cons:
- Only tests concentration & volume
- DIY test allows for more user error
Collection method:Ejaculation
Coverage:FSA and HSA eligible
Checks levels of:VolumeConcentration
Result time:Within minutes
This FDA-cleared at-home test allows users to test and evaluate sperm without sending a sample to the lab. Instead, you’ll use a provided analyzer to gain quick insight into your semen volume and sperm concentration.
If you’d like to re-test, LabCorp offers $99 refill kits to track your sperm over time.
This test is focused more on quantity than quality. It doesn’t test for sperm morphology or motility, or provide you with a TMC. While that might be enough data for folks tracking the quantity of their swimmers over time, you won’t get as much detail as with a more extensive test—and there’s more room for user error when a lab is not involved.
Best for couples: Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit
Pros:
- Cost effective way for both partners to test
- Includes 10 pregnancy tests
Cons:
- DIY kit may increase risk of user error
- Only tests sperm TMC
Collection method:EjaculationUrine
Coverage:FSA and HSA eligible
Checks levels of:TMCFSHLHProgesteroneEstrogenPregnancy
Result time:Within minutes
While some other companies on this list offer female hormone and fertility tests, they all require a separate purchase. For males and females hoping to hold a united front and test their fertility together, this kit is a great pick.
The Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit includes a Yo Sperm test, which uses a small device to measure your sperm’s total motile count. This is a DIY kit, so you’ll have to follow the instructions carefully to avoid tampering with the results, which you’ll be able to view on the designated app as soon as the sample is analyzed.
This kit also includes 10 pregnancy tests and Proov’s Complete Testing System, which uses a urine sample to measure key fertility metrics like follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), progesterone, and estrogen.
It’s important to note that, while this data is helpful in understanding where you are in your cycle (which can, in turn, help you plan for conception), these at-home fertility tests won’t paint as full a picture of your fertility as in-lab tests with a physician.
Best affordable: Bird & Be At-Home Sperm Test
Pros:
- Price includes two FDA-approved tests
- Live sperm video to share with your physician
Cons:
- DIY kit may increase risk of user error
- No FSA or HSA payments
Collection method:Ejaculation
Coverage:May be eligible, but doesn’t accept FSA or HSA payments directly
Checks levels of:Motile sperm count
Result time:Less than 20 minutes
For a test that’s gentle on the wallet, check out this two-pack of FDA-approved sperm tests from Bird & Be. The kit uses the same sperm testing device as the Proov pick above, which measures your total motile count and even shows you a video of your sperm swimming around. You can choose to keep this data private in the Bird & Be app or you can share the video with your physician.
Because you’ll collect and test the sample yourself, you’ll need to follow instructions extremely carefully to ensure you’re getting a reliable sample. However, there are detailed instructions in the app and Bird & Be says the entire process should only take 20 minutes or less.
Best for semen analysis: Fellow Semen Analysis Kit
Pros:
- Optional cryostorage add-ons
- Free shipping both ways
- CLIA-certified lab
Cons:
- Not available in New York, Rhode Island, Hawaii, or Alaska
- Not FSA or HSA eligible
Collection method:Ejaculation
Coverage:None
Checks levels of:VolumeConcentrationMotilityCountMorphologyTotal motile count
Result time:A few days
This comprehensive test covers all the baseline metrics. Once you’ve collected your semen sample, you’ll mix in the preservation fluid and send your kit off to Fellow’s own CLIA-certified lab in California.
Shipping is free both ways and your kit comes with a gel ice pack to keep the sample at the right temperature until it's analyzed. The brand says all samples are analyzed within 52 hours of receipt.
After a few days, your results will be available via the Fellow app, where you’ll learn more about your sperm’s volume, motility, morphology, and more.
You can also choose to add on cryostorage through Fellow, which costs an additional $140 a year. You’ll need to make that call before you order, though, as Fellow destroys samples as soon as they’ve been analyzed to protect your privacy.
Unfortunately this test is not available in New York, Rhode Island, Hawaii, or Alaska. It also isn’t eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Savings Account (FSA) payments.
Advertisement
Best post-vasectomy: Fellow Vasectomy Test
Pros:
- Analyzed in Fellow’s own CLIA-approved lab
- Cost of ground shipping is included
Cons:
- Results timeline is longer than Fellow’s Sperm Analysis test
- Not FSA/HSA eligible
Collection method:Ejaculation
Coverage:None
Checks levels of:Sperm in semen
Result time:6 to 10 days
Just because you’ve had a vasectomy doesn’t necessarily mean you’re in the clear to have unprotected sex. In fact, the American Urological Association recommends ejaculating at least 20 to 30 times during a 12 week period following your vasectomy to clear out any lingering swimmers.
One helpful way to test whether there’s still sperm in your semen is by taking a post-vasectomy test. Fellow offers a test that checks solely for the presence of sperm. You’ll produce a sample and ship it off to the brand’s CLIA-approved lab.
Because this test is less time sensitive (at least from a sperm preservation standpoint!) your results may take anywhere from 6 to 10 days. You’ll receive your physician-approved results through a secure webpage and, if desired, you can choose to have them sent directly to your doctor as well.
How we picked:
Key measurements
As our expert stated, a thorough at-home sperm test measures more than just sperm volume. We chose tests that include the baseline metric of total motile count (which tend to be less expensive), but also focused on brands that take a more detailed approach.
Use variety
Some people want to see how their sperm are performing, while others want to see if their semen contains sperm at all. We included products geared toward both use cases.
Accessibility
Our list includes tests at a variety of price points, and the majority are even eligible for FSA or HSA payments.
Privacy
Every brand on this list claims to prioritize privacy and data security. Still, we also included options for those who prefer to avoid sending their sample off to a lab.
Comparing the best sperm tests
|Product
|Cost
|Collection method
|Coverage
|Biomarkers checked
|Result time
|LetsGetChecked Male Hormone Advanced Test$179
|Finger prick blood sample
|FSA and HSA eligible
|Testosterone; SHBG; FAI; Estradiol; Prolactin
|2 to 5 days
|Legacy Fertility Tests
|From $440
|Ejaculation
|Basic kit is FSA eligible and covered by some insurances
|Volume; Concentration; Motility; Count; Morphology
|Within 48 hours of sample receipt
|LabCorp Men’s Rapid Fertility Test
|$199
|Ejaculation
|FSA and HSA eligible
|Volume; Concentration
|Within minutes
|Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit
|$159
|Ejaculation; Urine
|FSA and HSA eligible
|TMC; FSH; LH; Progesterone; Estrogen; Pregnancy
|Within minutes
|Bird & Be At-Home Sperm Test
|2 for $80
|Ejaculation
|May be eligible but doesn’t accept FSA or HSA payments directly
|Motile sperm count
|Less than 30 minutes
|Fellow Semen Analysis Kit
|$189
|Ejaculation
|None
|Volume; Concentration; Motility; Count; Morphology; Total motile count
|A few days
|Fellow Vasectomy Test
|$129
|Ejaculation
|None
|Sperm in semen
|6 to 10 days
How to choose the best at-home sperm tests
In home versus lab results: If you’d rather keep your entire process behind closed doors, you can go with a test that doesn’t require you to mail in your semen sample. Just remember, these are less intricate than mail-in test kits—so you’ll have less data to work with.
Additionally, at-home tests offer more opportunity for user error than if you were to send your sample to a CLIA-approved lab.
Storage option: Consider whether you’d like the option to freeze your sperm for a later date. Both Fellow and Legacy have cryostorage packages where you can pay a yearly fee to store your sperm.
Insurance and FSA: At-home sperm testing can be a financial investment, but some companies accept certain insurance plans. Plus, a lot of the brands on this list that don’t accept insurance take FSA or HSA payments.
Be sure to read up on the details of your insurance coverage as well as the insurance options for your chosen test to see if you’re eligible for coverage.
Use case: Consider your intention for testing your sperm. If you’re hoping to check the success of a vasectomy, you don’t need to bother with one of the more elaborate tests on our list. All you’ll need to measure is whether there’s sperm in your semen, in which case a simple test (like the Fellow Vasectomy Test above) will do!
Signs of infertility in men
Signs of male infertility include:
- Changes in sexual desire
- Problems with ejaculation
- Pain or swelling in the testicles
- Problems maintaining an erection
If you’re not experiencing any of those symptoms but are still concerned about your fertility, there’s more to take stock of. Research shows a handful of factors that contribute to male fertility2, including:
- Heavy alcohol use and smoking
- Trauma to the testes
- Medical conditions like diabetes, cystic fibrosis, or certain autoimmune disorders
- Hormonal disorders
- Genetic conditions like myotonic dystrophy and Klinefelter’s syndrome
FAQ:
Are sperm tests accurate at home?
According to the Yale School of Medicine, at-home tests sperm are 95 to 97 percent accurate compared to in-lab tests. However, there are some factors that will contribute to the accuracy of your test so it’s crucial that you follow the kit’s instructions carefully.
If you’re concerned about accuracy, opt for a test that sends your sample off to a CLIA-accredited lab.
What is the best home fertility test for males?
While at-home sperm tests can tell you about the quality and quantity of your sperm, they're not definitive measures of overall fertility. The more elaborate at-home sperm tests on our list (Fellow and Legacy) will be able to paint a clearer picture of your fertility than those that only test for sperm count and semen volume.
At the end of the day, the best way to learn about your fertility is through personalized care from a physician.
How do I boost my sperm count?
There are a few steps you can take at home to try and boost the quantity and quality of your sperm. Try the following: get good quality sleep, reduce your stress levels, maintain a healthy BMI, eat a healthy diet full of fruits and veggies, reduce (or eliminate entirely) smoking and alcohol intake.
The takeaway
At-home sperm tests tell you about the quality and quantity of your sperm, without stepping foot in a lab. While the actual metrics vary from test to test, some get pretty darn close to mimicking an in-lab sperm test. If you’re in a male-female relationship and both partners want to test their fertility, there are plenty of at-home fertility tests that focus on female hormones and ovulation. Just remember to discuss your results with a physician to gain a better understanding of any next steps.