Skip to content
Integrative Health
|medically reviewed

The 7 Best At-Home Sperm Tests Of 2023 + Signs Of Infertility In Men

Jamey Powell
Author:
Jamey Powell
 Medical reviewer:
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS
July 29, 2023
Jamey Powell
Contributing writer
By Jamey Powell
Contributing writer
Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets.
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS
Medical review by
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS
Board-certified Family Physician
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS is a family physician and HIV specialist in California. He takes a holistic approach to healthcare, incorporating principles of functional medicine and using food as medicine when working with patients.
What is an at-home sperm test
Who should use an at-home sperm test
How do sperm tests work
The best at-home sperm tests
How we picked
Comparing our picks
How to choose
Signs of infertility in men
FAQ
Summary
best at-home sperm tests
Image by mbg creative
July 29, 2023
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

The fertility conversation often centers around females, but it’s truly a team sport. Infertility impacts 15% of couples at reproductive age globally1—and half of those cases are due to male infertility. The best at-home sperm tests give a snapshot into male fertility, whether you’re hoping to conceive or actively avoid it.

What can an at-home sperm test tell you about your fertility?

“[At-home tests] are a quick way to check for fertility issues and identify if it's a sperm-related issue,” explains family physician Navya Mysore, M.D.

“The tests nowadays are better than they were before. Older versions would only be able to identify if there was sperm and now they are able to comment on the concentration (the number of sperm per mL in a semen sample) and motility (how the sperm move).”

Just remember, it’s important to still discuss results with a physician to determine potential next steps.

Who should use an at-home sperm test?

Some people might be interested in at-home sperm testing because they’re hoping to conceive and learn about their fertility. Others may be hoping to avoid pregnancy. If you’ve had a vasectomy, a sperm test is a helpful way to confirm your procedure was a success.

“I really think the main benefit of the at-home sperm tests is comfort for the patient,” Mysore adds. “Some people feel uncomfortable with doing a preliminary test in a lab or a clinic and like to do it at home.”

How do at-home sperm tests work?

At-home sperm tests are relatively simple. They require you to provide a semen sample via ejaculation, add a preservation solution (to help your sperm survive the trip), and ship the box back to the lab.

Just note, the exact instructions may vary from test to test. Always be sure to read the directions of your chosen test thoroughly to avoid inaccurate results.

Per Mysore, once the sample is received it's placed on a slide that’s then inserted into a testing device, where a microscope magnifies the sperm.

While not all at-home tests cover every metric, Mysore says the best sperm tests (including in-lab tests) check for the following:

  • Volume: how much semen there is in your sample, measured in milliliters (mL)
  • Total count: how many sperm there are in your sample
  • Concentration: how many sperm there are per mL of your sample
  • Motility: how the sperm move or swim
  • Morphology: the shape of the sperm
  • Total motile count (or vitality): how many sperm are actually swimming in your sample

The last metric, total motile count (TMC), is often considered the most important for those hoping to conceive. TMC shows how healthy and active your sperm are (a TMC of over 15 million is considered normal).

Still, each of the metrics above are helpful for understanding fertility, especially morphology and motility, which tell you more about the quality of your sperm.

The best at-home sperm tests of 2023:

Best for hormone testing: LetsGetChecked Male Hormone Advanced Test

:
view on LetsGetChecked | $179

Pros:

  • Measures key hormones that impact fertility
  • Quick results via the LetsGetChecked app
  • Option to speak with a nurse about results

Cons:

  • Finger prick blood sample can be unpleasant
  • Not available in New York

Collection method:

Finger prick blood sample

Coverage:

FSA and HSA eligible

Checks levels of:

TestosteroneSHBGFAIEstradiolProlactin

Result time:

2 to 5 days

To be clear, this is not a sperm test. But if conception is your goal, there are other factors at play beyond the quality of your sperm. Because hormonal imbalances can play a role in your fertility, it can be helpful to get a better understanding of your current hormonal health.

This test uses a finger prick blood sample to test your levels of testosterone, sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), free androgen index (FAI), estradiol, and prolactin, which all play a role in producing healthy sperm. Understanding the state of these hormones (and possible imbalances) can help you make more informed decisions about fertility.

Once the sample is collected, you’ll send it off to the brand’s CAP-accredited and CLIA-approved lab (in a prepaid envelope). You’ll then be able to view your results in the brand’s app within 2 to 5 days of receipt.

After you’ve reviewed your results, you can choose to speak with one of the brand’s nurses, or take your results to your physician to discuss next steps.

Best for storing sperm: Legacy Fertility Test

:
view on Legacy | From $440

Pros:

  • Multiple cryogenic freezing options
  • CLIA-certified lab

Cons:

  • Might end up as expensive as some clinic options
  • Only the basic package is FSA eligible

Collection method:

Ejaculation

Coverage:

Basic kit is FSA eligible and covered by some insurances

Checks levels of:

VolumeConcentrationMotilityCountMorphology

Result time:

Within 48 hours of receiving sample

If you’re hoping to freeze your sperm for a later date, Legacy offers a range of storing and testing services. The basic “For Today” kit measures metrics such as sperm volume, count, motility, morphology, and concentration.

Legacy allows users to schedule the kit to be delivered on a specific day. The test can either be used immediately or stored in the fridge for up to 14 days. Once your sample is received by the lab, you’ll see results in the Legacy online dashboard within 48 hours.

If you’ve chosen to add on a cryostorage package, Legacy will freeze your sperm for you. They offer three different freezing options: one year ($145), five years ($595), or 10 years ($955).

Because these are added costs to the test itself, Legacy’s kits can seem like more of a financial investment. However, some insurance policies cover the cost of the basic “For Today” kit, and it’s also FSA eligible.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best basic: LabCorp Men’s Rapid Fertility Test

:
view on LabCorp | $199

Pros:

  • FDA-cleared
  • Immediate results from home (no lab required)

Cons:

  • Only tests concentration & volume
  • DIY test allows for more user error

Collection method:

Ejaculation

Coverage:

FSA and HSA eligible

Checks levels of:

VolumeConcentration

Result time:

Within minutes

This FDA-cleared at-home test allows users to test and evaluate sperm without sending a sample to the lab. Instead, you’ll use a provided analyzer to gain quick insight into your semen volume and sperm concentration.

If you’d like to re-test, LabCorp offers $99 refill kits to track your sperm over time.

This test is focused more on quantity than quality. It doesn’t test for sperm morphology or motility, or provide you with a TMC. While that might be enough data for folks tracking the quantity of their swimmers over time, you won’t get as much detail as with a more extensive test—and there’s more room for user error when a lab is not involved.

Best for couples: Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit

:
view on Proov | $159

Pros:

  • Cost effective way for both partners to test
  • Includes 10 pregnancy tests

Cons:

  • DIY kit may increase risk of user error
  • Only tests sperm TMC

Collection method:

EjaculationUrine

Coverage:

FSA and HSA eligible

Checks levels of:

TMCFSHLHProgesteroneEstrogenPregnancy

Result time:

Within minutes

While some other companies on this list offer female hormone and fertility tests, they all require a separate purchase. For males and females hoping to hold a united front and test their fertility together, this kit is a great pick.

The Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit includes a Yo Sperm test, which uses a small device to measure your sperm’s total motile count. This is a DIY kit, so you’ll have to follow the instructions carefully to avoid tampering with the results, which you’ll be able to view on the designated app as soon as the sample is analyzed.

This kit also includes 10 pregnancy tests and Proov’s Complete Testing System, which uses a urine sample to measure key fertility metrics like follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), progesterone, and estrogen.

It’s important to note that, while this data is helpful in understanding where you are in your cycle (which can, in turn, help you plan for conception), these at-home fertility tests won’t paint as full a picture of your fertility as in-lab tests with a physician.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best affordable: Bird & Be At-Home Sperm Test

:
view on Bird & Be | $80

Pros:

  • Price includes two FDA-approved tests
  • Live sperm video to share with your physician

Cons:

  • DIY kit may increase risk of user error
  • No FSA or HSA payments

Collection method:

Ejaculation

Coverage:

May be eligible, but doesn’t accept FSA or HSA payments directly

Checks levels of:

Motile sperm count

Result time:

Less than 20 minutes

For a test that’s gentle on the wallet, check out this two-pack of FDA-approved sperm tests from Bird & Be. The kit uses the same sperm testing device as the Proov pick above, which measures your total motile count and even shows you a video of your sperm swimming around. You can choose to keep this data private in the Bird & Be app or you can share the video with your physician.

Because you’ll collect and test the sample yourself, you’ll need to follow instructions extremely carefully to ensure you’re getting a reliable sample. However, there are detailed instructions in the app and Bird & Be says the entire process should only take 20 minutes or less.

Best for semen analysis: Fellow Semen Analysis Kit

:
view on Fellow | $189

Pros:

  • Optional cryostorage add-ons
  • Free shipping both ways
  • CLIA-certified lab

Cons:

  • Not available in New York, Rhode Island, Hawaii, or Alaska
  • Not FSA or HSA eligible

Collection method:

Ejaculation

Coverage:

None

Checks levels of:

VolumeConcentrationMotilityCountMorphologyTotal motile count

Result time:

A few days

This comprehensive test covers all the baseline metrics. Once you’ve collected your semen sample, you’ll mix in the preservation fluid and send your kit off to Fellow’s own CLIA-certified lab in California.

Shipping is free both ways and your kit comes with a gel ice pack to keep the sample at the right temperature until it's analyzed. The brand says all samples are analyzed within 52 hours of receipt.

After a few days, your results will be available via the Fellow app, where you’ll learn more about your sperm’s volume, motility, morphology, and more.

You can also choose to add on cryostorage through Fellow, which costs an additional $140 a year. You’ll need to make that call before you order, though, as Fellow destroys samples as soon as they’ve been analyzed to protect your privacy.

Unfortunately this test is not available in New York, Rhode Island, Hawaii, or Alaska. It also isn’t eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) or Flexible Savings Account (FSA) payments.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Best post-vasectomy: Fellow Vasectomy Test

:
view on Fellow | $139

Pros:

  • Analyzed in Fellow’s own CLIA-approved lab
  • Cost of ground shipping is included

Cons:

  • Results timeline is longer than Fellow’s Sperm Analysis test
  • Not FSA/HSA eligible

Collection method:

Ejaculation

Coverage:

None

Checks levels of:

Sperm in semen

Result time:

6 to 10 days

Just because you’ve had a vasectomy doesn’t necessarily mean you’re in the clear to have unprotected sex. In fact, the American Urological Association recommends ejaculating at least 20 to 30 times during a 12 week period following your vasectomy to clear out any lingering swimmers.

One helpful way to test whether there’s still sperm in your semen is by taking a post-vasectomy test. Fellow offers a test that checks solely for the presence of sperm. You’ll produce a sample and ship it off to the brand’s CLIA-approved lab.

Because this test is less time sensitive (at least from a sperm preservation standpoint!) your results may take anywhere from 6 to 10 days. You’ll receive your physician-approved results through a secure webpage and, if desired, you can choose to have them sent directly to your doctor as well.

How we picked:

Key measurements

As our expert stated, a thorough at-home sperm test measures more than just sperm volume. We chose tests that include the baseline metric of total motile count (which tend to be less expensive), but also focused on brands that take a more detailed approach.

Use variety

Some people want to see how their sperm are performing, while others want to see if their semen contains sperm at all. We included products geared toward both use cases.

Accessibility

Our list includes tests at a variety of price points, and the majority are even eligible for FSA or HSA payments.

Privacy

Every brand on this list claims to prioritize privacy and data security. Still, we also included options for those who prefer to avoid sending their sample off to a lab.

Comparing the best sperm tests

ProductCostCollection methodCoverageBiomarkers checkedResult time
LetsGetChecked Male Hormone Advanced Test$179Finger prick blood sampleFSA and HSA eligibleTestosterone; SHBG; FAI; Estradiol; Prolactin2 to 5 days
Legacy Fertility TestsFrom $440EjaculationBasic kit is FSA eligible and covered by some insurancesVolume; Concentration; Motility; Count; MorphologyWithin 48 hours of sample receipt
LabCorp Men’s Rapid Fertility Test$199EjaculationFSA and HSA eligibleVolume; ConcentrationWithin minutes
Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit$159Ejaculation; UrineFSA and HSA eligibleTMC; FSH; LH; Progesterone; Estrogen; PregnancyWithin minutes
Bird & Be At-Home Sperm Test2 for $80EjaculationMay be eligible but doesn’t accept FSA or HSA payments directlyMotile sperm countLess than 30 minutes
Fellow Semen Analysis Kit$189EjaculationNoneVolume; Concentration; Motility; Count; Morphology; Total motile countA few days
Fellow Vasectomy Test$129EjaculationNoneSperm in semen6 to 10 days

How to choose the best at-home sperm tests

In home versus lab results: If you’d rather keep your entire process behind closed doors, you can go with a test that doesn’t require you to mail in your semen sample. Just remember, these are less intricate than mail-in test kits—so you’ll have less data to work with.

Additionally, at-home tests offer more opportunity for user error than if you were to send your sample to a CLIA-approved lab.

Storage option: Consider whether you’d like the option to freeze your sperm for a later date. Both Fellow and Legacy have cryostorage packages where you can pay a yearly fee to store your sperm.

Insurance and FSA: At-home sperm testing can be a financial investment, but some companies accept certain insurance plans. Plus, a lot of the brands on this list that don’t accept insurance take FSA or HSA payments.

Be sure to read up on the details of your insurance coverage as well as the insurance options for your chosen test to see if you’re eligible for coverage.

Use case: Consider your intention for testing your sperm. If you’re hoping to check the success of a vasectomy, you don’t need to bother with one of the more elaborate tests on our list. All you’ll need to measure is whether there’s sperm in your semen, in which case a simple test (like the Fellow Vasectomy Test above) will do!

Signs of infertility in men

Signs of male infertility include:

  • Changes in sexual desire
  • Problems with ejaculation
  • Pain or swelling in the testicles
  • Problems maintaining an erection

If you’re not experiencing any of those symptoms but are still concerned about your fertility, there’s more to take stock of. Research shows a handful of factors that contribute to male fertility2, including:

  • Heavy alcohol use and smoking
  • Trauma to the testes
  • Medical conditions like diabetes, cystic fibrosis, or certain autoimmune disorders
  • Hormonal disorders
  • Genetic conditions like myotonic dystrophy and Klinefelter’s syndrome

FAQ:

Are sperm tests accurate at home?

According to the Yale School of Medicine, at-home tests sperm are 95 to 97 percent accurate compared to in-lab tests. However, there are some factors that will contribute to the accuracy of your test so it’s crucial that you follow the kit’s instructions carefully.

If you’re concerned about accuracy, opt for a test that sends your sample off to a CLIA-accredited lab.

What is the best home fertility test for males?

While at-home sperm tests can tell you about the quality and quantity of your sperm, they're not definitive measures of overall fertility. The more elaborate at-home sperm tests on our list (Fellow and Legacy) will be able to paint a clearer picture of your fertility than those that only test for sperm count and semen volume.

At the end of the day, the best way to learn about your fertility is through personalized care from a physician.

How do I boost my sperm count?

There are a few steps you can take at home to try and boost the quantity and quality of your sperm. Try the following: get good quality sleep, reduce your stress levels, maintain a healthy BMI, eat a healthy diet full of fruits and veggies, reduce (or eliminate entirely) smoking and alcohol intake.

The takeaway

At-home sperm tests tell you about the quality and quantity of your sperm, without stepping foot in a lab. While the actual metrics vary from test to test, some get pretty darn close to mimicking an in-lab sperm test. If you’re in a male-female relationship and both partners want to test their fertility, there are plenty of at-home fertility tests that focus on female hormones and ovulation. Just remember to discuss your results with a physician to gain a better understanding of any next steps.

Meet The Experts

Jamey Powell is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. Previously the senior market editor at Healthline.com, she has years of experience scouring endless product reviews and testing out the latest and greatest products in the sleep, fitness, and nutrition markets.
Scott Nass, M.D., MPA, FAAFP, AAHIVS is a family physician and HIV specialist in California. He takes a holistic approach to healthcare, incorporating principles of functional medicine and using food as medicine when working with patients.