To be clear, this is not a sperm test. But if conception is your goal, there are other factors at play beyond the quality of your sperm. Because hormonal imbalances can play a role in your fertility, it can be helpful to get a better understanding of your current hormonal health.

This test uses a finger prick blood sample to test your levels of testosterone, sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), free androgen index (FAI), estradiol, and prolactin, which all play a role in producing healthy sperm. Understanding the state of these hormones (and possible imbalances) can help you make more informed decisions about fertility.

Once the sample is collected, you’ll send it off to the brand’s CAP-accredited and CLIA-approved lab (in a prepaid envelope). You’ll then be able to view your results in the brand’s app within 2 to 5 days of receipt.

After you’ve reviewed your results, you can choose to speak with one of the brand’s nurses, or take your results to your physician to discuss next steps.