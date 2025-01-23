"We take an ultrasound probe and attach a needle to the end of it, then line up the ultrasound probe against the ovary and advance the needle through the vaginal wall into the ovary. Then, we enter the needle into each follicle and use suction to extract the fluids and eggs. We go from follicle to follicle on the right (until we've collapsed all the follicles and removed all of the fluid and eggs), and then we go to the other side and do the same thing. By the time the patient wakes up, they'll know how many eggs were retrieved."