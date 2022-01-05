After you have (and understand) all the information, Miron-Shatz urges you to voice your opinions and concerns, if you have any. People often feel uncomfortable to ask their doctor about alternatives in fear of potentially disrespecting their expertise. However, asking about alternative options does not mean that you don't trust your doctor. "It just means you're being educated, informed, and empowered," she says.

She continues: "When someone says something that doesn't resonate with you, are you in a place where you can say, 'You know, Doctor, I hear you, but I'm not sure because it's not taking into account the fact that I also have headaches, or that this happens more on days when I eat corn, or whatever things might be happening,'" she adds. "It's legitimate for us to voice our concerns, taking into account the doctor's [time] constraints. We have to be very concise, but we deserve answers."

Plus, says Miron-Shatz, you should be able to have an open conversation with your doctor without feeling judged: Say, if you haven’t been following their advice for the last few weeks or if you’d like their thoughts on a new supplement routine you’ve started. “We need to be able to confide in them,” she says.