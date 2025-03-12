Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

Why It's Never Too Early To "Train" For Giving Birth + How To Do It

Jessica Timmons
Author:
Jessica Timmons
March 12, 2025
Jessica Timmons
By Jessica Timmons
mbg Contributor
Jessica Timmons is a freelance writer whose work has appeared in Healthline, Pregnancy & Newborn, Modern Parents Messy Kids, and more.
Pregnant Woman And Sunlight
Image by Palina Liashkovich / Stocksy
March 12, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

If kids are on the table someday—even if it's not any day soon—you can consider it prime time to prep for the future.

Research1 shows that the preconception health of both parents plays a big role in the growth, development, and long-term health of children.

That means it's never too early to start preparing for the future rigors of pregnancy, labor, and delivery. We chatted with a few OB/GYNs about how to do just that:

1.

Take a daily probiotic

You may already be taking a probiotic for benefits like gut health, digestive regularity, or glowing skin, but it turns out these little wonders are just as helpful downstairs. "Probiotics encourage proper vaginal balance," explains functional medicine gynecologist Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA. Specifically, they have been shown to improve vaginal flora2 and help balance the vaginal pH3.

Healthy vaginal microbiomes4 are associated with healthy pregnancies, and taking a daily probiotic is an easy way to support a healthy ecosystem now and into the future. Here are mindbodygreen's highly vetted picks for the best probiotics for women of all ages.

2.

Optimize nutrition

All of the things we do to support our overall health can also support our fertility. That includes eating right and supplementing where needed.

"Start taking optimal vitamins and nutrients now—regardless of when you want to conceive," recommends functional gynecologist Anita Sadaty, M.D. "I am a big fan of a well-rounded multivitamin. Make sure that it contains methylated forms of folate and B12." She also advises making sure you're getting enough vitamin D, fish oil, and magnesium.

Of course, supplements aren't a substitute for a good diet. "Eat nutritious whole foods with plenty of vegetables, clean protein, and healthy fats," she says.

3.

Prioritize good sleep

When it comes to good health, sleep is as key as nutrition and exercise. "Get eight hours of sleep nightly," says Sadaty. "Sleep debt accumulates over years and will eventually impact your hormones and your health."

RELATED READ: 20 Science-Backed Ways to Fall Asleep Naturally & Quickly

4.

Build abdominal and back strength

"Abdominal and back strengthening exercises will support the alignment changes that occur in pregnancy," says Trubow. Plus, strong core muscles help create a strong pelvic floor—something you'll appreciate during and after pregnancy. Consider adding these standing ab exercises and this back builder to your gym routine.

5.

Minimize your exposure to environmental toxins

Trubow advises removing irritants, inflammatory foods, toxins, and stressors from your daily life to positively impact your fertility and simultaneously support vaginal health.

That means steering clear of endocrine-disrupting chemicals, such as phthalates and bisphenol A, which can interfere with healthy reproductive functioning and wreak havoc on normal hormone levels. These can be tough to avoid out in the world, but here's how to keep them in check in your home environment.

6.

Consider checking in with your natural cycle

"If you're on oral contraception currently or have been on it for years, you may have no idea about what your natural hormones are doing," notes Sadaty. She suggests considering checking in on your natural cycle and hormonal balance by using a safe backup form of contraception for a couple of cycles.

"If you have PMS; heavy, clotty periods; painful periods; irregular cycles; or other hormonal issues off the pill, then your hormones are not balanced. Check with your doctor about what is going on, as this will impact your fertility," she adds.

7.

Take stock of your current medications

If you're currently taking long-term medications, double-check whether they're safe to take during pregnancy. "If they are not ideal for conception, develop a game plan or strategy to either wean off or convert to something that is the best option for conception and pregnancy," advises Sadaty. "Don't wait until the last minute."

The takeaway

What happens six to 12 months before conception can make a huge difference in the health of both the pregnancy and the baby.

Becoming a mother may be a plan for down the road, but it's pretty easy to lay the groundwork now. If there's one pro tip to remember, it's this one from Trubow: "It's not technically training the body [for pregnancy] so much as it is balancing the body."

More On This Topic

5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Is A+ For Sleep & Recovery, Research Shows
Integrative Health

This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Is A+ For Sleep & Recovery, Research Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm An RD—This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD—This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

Yes, Connecting With Your Community Extends Your Life—Research Proves It
Integrative Health

Yes, Connecting With Your Community Extends Your Life—Research Proves It

Hannah Frye

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD
Integrative Health

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD

Hannah Frye

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience
Healthy Weight

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience

Ava Durgin

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Is A+ For Sleep & Recovery, Research Shows
Integrative Health

This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Is A+ For Sleep & Recovery, Research Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm An RD—This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD—This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

Yes, Connecting With Your Community Extends Your Life—Research Proves It
Integrative Health

Yes, Connecting With Your Community Extends Your Life—Research Proves It

Hannah Frye

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD
Integrative Health

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD

Hannah Frye

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience
Healthy Weight

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience

Ava Durgin

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Is A+ For Sleep & Recovery, Research Shows
Integrative Health

This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Is A+ For Sleep & Recovery, Research Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm An RD—This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD—This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

Yes, Connecting With Your Community Extends Your Life—Research Proves It
Integrative Health

Yes, Connecting With Your Community Extends Your Life—Research Proves It

Hannah Frye

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD
Integrative Health

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD

Hannah Frye

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience
Healthy Weight

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience

Ava Durgin

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)
Integrative Health

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)

Morgan Chamberlain

5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It
Integrative Health

5 Subtle Signs You Might Be Low In Omega-3 Fats & What To Do About It

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Is A+ For Sleep & Recovery, Research Shows
Integrative Health

This Antioxidant-Rich Fruit Is A+ For Sleep & Recovery, Research Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

I'm An RD—This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time
Integrative Health

I'm An RD—This Is My Favorite Filling Lunch When I'm Short On Time

Hannah Frye

Yes, Connecting With Your Community Extends Your Life—Research Proves It
Integrative Health

Yes, Connecting With Your Community Extends Your Life—Research Proves It

Hannah Frye

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD
Integrative Health

The 3 Best Pre-Workout Snacks For A Major Energy Boost, From An RD

Hannah Frye

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience
Healthy Weight

This 7-Day Workout Is Perfectly Tailored To Build Muscle & Resilience

Ava Durgin

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)
Integrative Health

How To Know If You're Reliant On Melatonin (& How To Stop)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?
Integrative Health

Which Is Healthier: One Drink Daily Or A Few Drinks On The Weekend?

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)
Integrative Health

Why Detox Teas Can Cause Diarrhea (Plus, How To Actually Detox)

Morgan Chamberlain

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

The 5 Brain Types & What They Mean For Personality & CareerHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & MoreGreens Powder: Benefits Uses Ingredients & MoreLaws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice ThemVision Boarding 101: Ideas On How To Make One & What To Add To ItA Beginners Guide To Dream Interpretation & Common Symbols
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.