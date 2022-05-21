Trigger warning: This article includes mentions of rape and sexual abuse.

In 2003, after a long fertility journey with a few pregnancy losses, I finally was pregnant with a baby girl. However, just one day after I felt her first kick in my belly, I found out that something had gone wrong. The doctors informed me that she had died inside of me, and I would have to give birth to her body.

After that experience, I really felt like my body was a failure, that I was a failure. I had given birth to death, and as a result, I felt like I was slowly dying. I just went with that flesh that died within me.

I fell into a deep depression, and no one in my family really understood what I was going through. My mother had eight kids, and nobody in my huge family had fertility issues of any kind. I felt invisible in my own family, and invisible in a culture that does really talk about fertility challenges. It seemed like everyone around me just thought I should be able to set it aside and not talk about it, not feel the pain. Everybody wanted me to be happy.

There are many traumatic things that happened in my life prior to the stillbirth of my daughter. I was sexually abused as a child, and raped in college. However, the experience of my pregnancy loss really disconnected me from my body in a way I had never experienced before. I cut myself off from the world and dissociated. I completely shut down.