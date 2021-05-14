Earlier in the year, I wrote an introduction for a post on why we were removing the word "infertile" from our library of content on mindbodygreen. A colleague kindly pointed out that the word "miscarriage" used in the post was not very empowering or empathetic for women who have lost pregnancies. As someone who has personally lost pregnancies, I couldn't agree more.

We are always growing on our wellness journey, and the language that we use will continue to evolve. The word "miscarriage" fails us because it implies that we, and our bodies, did something wrong and carried our children incorrectly. We have become so accustomed to the use of the word "miscarriage" that it's hard to realize the ways it fuels guilt.

While there are factors that can increase the risk of miscarriage, the reality is that most miscarriages occur because of chromosomal abnormalities. Even though rationally we know that we didn't cause the loss, it's challenging for the rational brain to beat out the emotional mind in these times of deep suffering.

Alternatively, the term "pregnancy loss" captures a spectrum of outcomes. To that end, we've combed through our library of content to remove the word "miscarriage" and use "pregnancy loss" to better support families who are working through the spiritual, physical, and emotional trauma of loss at any point in their fertility journey.