That’s when I advocated for imaging, but not with the results I expected. The ultrasound didn’t show anything, therefore I was told nothing was wrong. However, we now know that most people in their 20s have what’s called peritoneal endometriosis, meaning the endometriosis is sitting as a coating on the lining of their organs rather than in large clumps. The large clumps are what would show up on a general ultrasound, while peritoneal endometriosis requires a moving ultrasound to be spotted.