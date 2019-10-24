We can't talk about supplements without first talking about food. That's because popping a pill won't do the maximum amount of good if your overall diet is junk. The good news: Most women don't need to completely overhaul their diets to optimize fertility.

"Women who are considering pregnancy don't need a special diet per se, but ensuring that the diet is rich in antioxidants, colorful, and minimally processed is the ideal goal. If a woman is generally in good health, then that should be enough," says Wendie Trubow, M.D., functional medicine gynecologist.

A good approach: forgoing highly processed carbs and eating an anti-inflammatory Mediterranean-style diet, as several large studies have shown that this way of eating is associated with enhanced fertility. "Even among women undergoing IVF, when you're essentially overriding their normal hormones, there was an increased rate of conception among women who were eating a Mediterranean diet," says Victoria Maizes, M.D., executive director of the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine and author of Be Fruitful: The Essential Guide to Maximizing Fertility and Giving Birth to a Healthy Child.

If you wouldn't describe your current health as "great," you may want to take your dietary changes a step further. "Some patients who have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) or autoimmune issues could benefit from a paleo or elimination diet, but that's individually based," says Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., functional family medicine physician.