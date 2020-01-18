mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Fish Oil Supplements Linked To Better Reproductive Health In Young Men

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.
Fish Oil Supplements

Image by iStock

January 18, 2020 — 19:06 PM

Mainly used as a source of Omega-3s, fish oil is a popular supplement with benefits like lowering blood pressure, decreasing heart attack risk, and assisting treatments to diseases like asthma, lupus, and rheumatoid arthritis. According to a new study, we may be able to add a boost in fertility to that list of benefits. 

Researchers in Denmark studied 1,700 young men over a period of five years to see how fish oil supplements affected both sperm count and quality. Men were instructed to fill out questionnaires based on their dietary behaviors and provided semen and blood samples for examination.

The study found that men who reported taking fish oil supplements had significantly higher sperm count, along with a higher volume of semen. While this doesn’t directly create a causal relationship between the supplements and fertility, the results are promising. A higher sperm count can lead to a greater chance of conception for couples, according to lead researcher Tina Kold Jensen, M.D. "Because they have a better sperm count, as a group they would have a better chance of fertilizing an egg," she says. Surprisingly, men who had taken other kinds of supplements did not differentiate from the men who didn’t—fish oil was the only effective supplement towards increased reproductive health.

Infertility is an emotional and physical struggle that affects about 12 percent of couples in the United States currently. Any possible method to boost someone's ability to conceive is something to be hopeful about, although there are still more steps to be taken with this type of report.

What's next for this research?

The study was only observational, so more clinical trials would need to be completed before these results can be confirmed. The good news is, fish oil supplements are ready available in most stores so it can be easy to get started for those looking to get a boost.

Make sure you talk to your doctor before beginning any sort of supplementation, especially if you’re struggling with fertility. It can be a difficult process, but know that you’re not alone. Read through our tips from women’s health experts, and check out how our modern society may be creating an infertility crisis.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Christina Coughlin
Christina Coughlin mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Need A Solid Night's Sleep? These 7 White Noise Machines Might Help

Alexandra Engler
Need A Solid Night's Sleep? These 7 White Noise Machines Might Help
Integrative Health

Is Bigger Always Better? Here's What Matters When It Comes To Brain Health

Abby Moore
Is Bigger Always Better? Here's What Matters When It Comes To Brain Health
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Wellness Trends

How The 3 "Bombshell" Stars Stay Healthy (Spoiler: It's All Very Doable)

Christina Coughlin
How The 3 "Bombshell" Stars Stay Healthy (Spoiler: It's All Very Doable)
Personal Growth

It's Betty White's 98th Birthday: Here Are 3 Secrets To Her Longevity

Eliza Sullivan
It's Betty White's 98th Birthday: Here Are 3 Secrets To Her Longevity
Integrative Health

The Most Consumed Oil In The US Can Change The Brain (For The Worse)

Sarah Regan
The Most Consumed Oil In The US Can Change The Brain (For The Worse)
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

How Should You *Really* Be Cleaning Your AirPods? We Asked An Expert

Jamie Schneider
How Should You *Really* Be Cleaning Your AirPods? We Asked An Expert
Home

The Bedroom Colors That'll Help You Fall Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Emma Loewe
The Bedroom Colors That'll Help You Fall Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Beauty

Can Aloe Vera Heal Acne Scars? Here's What The Research Says

Rebecca Dancer
Can Aloe Vera Heal Acne Scars? Here's What The Research Says
Functional Food

Low FODMAP Diet Not Working? An RD Shares 7 Possible Reasons Why + What To Do

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
Low FODMAP Diet Not Working? An RD Shares 7 Possible Reasons Why + What To Do
Recipes

This Goji-Tomato Marinara Is The Perfect Low-Sugar Pasta Sauce

Julie Morris
This Goji-Tomato Marinara Is The Perfect Low-Sugar Pasta Sauce
Food Trends

Should These High-Protein, Low-Carb Beans Be On Your Plate?

Abby Moore
Should These High-Protein, Low-Carb Beans Be On Your Plate?
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/fish-oil-supplements-linked-to-better-reproductive-health-in-young-men

Your article and new folder have been saved!