Sex

Having Trouble Getting It Up? You Could Have A Higher Risk Of Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
Author:
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Editor
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Simone Wave / Stocksy

It's estimated that roughly one out of every ten Americans has diabetes1, with over 90% of those people having type 2 diabetes. But how many people have undiagnosed prediabetes and type 2 diabetes?

According to new research published in the journal Preventive Medicine2, it could be as many as 8.5. million people—and there's one health factor to watch out for that indicates an increased risk. Here's what to know.

Studying the connection between ED & diabetes risk

For this study, researchers from the Saint Louis University School of Medicine wanted to understand the link between erectile dysfunction (ED) and diabetes risk.

As they note in their research, ED is common in people with type 2 diabetes, but it's also more common in the general population than type 2 diabetes. So they set out to test whether there was a link between the two conditions.

To find out, they looked at health data of nearly 2 million young men with and without ED, including the onset of prediabetes and/or type 2 diabetes where applicable.

Their findings suggest that ED could signal an increased risk of diabetes. In fact, participants with ED had a 34% higher risk for prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Not only that, but 75% of patients diagnosed with ED developed prediabetes or type 2 diabetes within just one year.

What to do about it

If you've been struggling with ED, the time is now to make some healthy changes. As study co-author Jane Tucker, M.D. notes in a news release, their findings indicate "a remarkable ability to predict the potential onset of illness and treat it early with lifestyle or medication."

And while you'll need to talk to your doctor about medication, when it comes to lifestyle tips, we've got some research-backed options for you.

For one thing, another recent study indicated that physical activity could work nearly as well as medication for erectile dysfunction—not to mention working out has the added bonus of lowering your diabetes risk3, too. Here are our favorite workouts for men to do to help boost sex drive!

Getting adequate sleep is also a pillar of overall health, with research indicating that insufficient sleep and sleep disorders4 have been identified as novel and important risk factors for the development of diabetes.

And of course, there's always your diet, which should be full of whole, nutrient-dense foods that don't spike your blood sugar. If you want something to sip on, to that end, further research suggests drinking "dark tea" (AKA fermented teas) daily can result in a 53% lower risk for prediabetes and a 47% reduced risk for Type 2 diabetes compared to non-tea drinkers.

The takeaway

There are so many factors that can contribute to both diabetes risk and a low sex drive—and many of those factors might be related to each other. The bottom line is, whether you tackle ED or your diabetes risk first, the lifestyle interventions you take to support one very well might support the other.

More On This Topic

