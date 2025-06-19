4 Common Nutrient Deficiencies In Women Under 50 (And What To Do)

Why do women fall short? While some foods (like salmon, trout, and eggs) contain vitamin D, it’s a pretty abysmal amount for helping you reach and maintain sufficient vitamin D levels (most people need about 5,000 IU per day of vitamin D to do that). And while you can get some vitamin D from the sun, living in cold, cloudy climates and even safe sun exposure practices like wearing sunscreen, limit the vitamin D you’re able to get.