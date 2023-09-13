Vitamin D status is easily measured via a quick, and simple blood draw (here are our favorite at-home tests and tips for talking to your doctor about testing).

This blood test looks at your total serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D—or 25(OH)D—which is the most accurate way to measure how much of this vitamin is circulating in your blood.

Now, 30 ng/mL is typically considered the lowest cutoff for avoiding insufficiency (less than 20 ng/mL is considered deficient.

But scientific research and many experts—including board-certified endocrinologist Brittany Henderson, M.D.—recommend a higher threshold for optimal health, around 50 ng/mL.

That’s because vitamin D receptors are found all over the body (from your brain, to your liver, gut, and reproductive organs to name a few) and therefore influence:*