My Mood Has Been Seriously Uplifted Since I Started Taking This Supplement
There are a number of essential vitamins and minerals that keep our bodies and minds operating on all cylinders, and one of those essential vitamins is, without a doubt, vitamin D.
Vitamin D sufficiency is associated with a number of health benefits, and on the flip side, when your levels aren't where they should be, it can impact everything from your energy levels, to your mood.
And as someone who lives in Buffalo, New York, a city known for its brutal blizzards and long winters, I'm all too familiar with the importance of getting enough vitamin D—which is why I started taking mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+.*
I desperately needed more vitamin D
Back in March, I had my annual physical, which included the standard round of blood work and lab tests.
Much to my (and my doctor's) dismay, my vitamin D levels were significantly lower than the normal range. No surprise there, given it was the dead of winter in upstate New York—but it was taking a toll on my wellbeing, physically and mentally.
Beyond just the physical effects of not getting enough vitamin D, mental and emotional effects have been observed in research as well, with mood issues being a prominent problem. And I've experienced those issues firsthand, dealing lower mood and less stress resilience in the colder months of the year.
And for what it's worth, sufficient levels of vitamin D can also support thyroid health1, as well as the innate and adaptive immune systems, by promoting white blood cell function2, and even aid in gut health by supporting beneficial gut bacteria.*
In my book, all of those things can translate to my mental wellbeing too, because when my body feels good, my mind has an easier time feeling good too.
And luckily for me, I already knew exactly what to do once I saw how low my levels were: take mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+.
Why mindbodygreen's vitamin D3 potency+ is exceptional
Working at mindbodygreen, I'm fairly well-versed in the benefits of sufficient vitamin D levels—and the drawbacks of insufficiency. I'm also well-versed in the science behind our supplements, so I knew that in reaching for vitamin D3 potency+, I was making a research-backed choice.
For one thing, given how tricky it is to get ample amounts of vitamin D from food and sunlight alone, taking it as a supplement is a safe bet to ensure you're achieving and sustaining an ideal vitamin D level (which is 50 ng/ml or higher).*
And with vitamin D3 potency+, it offers 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 per single gelcap serving, and is derived from organic algae, the highest quality plant source available. It also features a trio of organic virgin oils (from avocados, flaxseed, and olives) to drive optimal vitamin D absorption, as well as delivering healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids with antioxidants that help support a healthy inflammatory response.*
The algae in this vitamin D supplement is sourced sustainably, as is the packaging itself, so I also feel good knowing that I'm taking care of my health and minding the health of the planet at the same time.
After about four months of taking vitamin D3 potency+, I can honestly say that my mood has improved significantly.* It started slowly but steadily, until one day I just kind of realized...I'd felt happier, more calm, and less "down" overall.* A pleasant realization to be sure—and also one I was hoping for.
And the beautiful thing about an improved mood is that when you're feeling better mentally, you have more energy and drive to do additional things that help you feel good. For instance, as my mood started to improve, I had more motivation to work out and make healthy dietary choices, which further fueled this wonderful cycle of feeling better and better.
The takeaway
Vitamin D is such an essential nutrient for all of us, so if you're not sure where your levels are at, it's never a bad idea to test yourself and find out. And should you, like me, discover that you'd like your numbers up a bit higher, I can't recommend vitamin D3 potency+ enough to help you get the job done.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.