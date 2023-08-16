Working at mindbodygreen, I'm fairly well-versed in the benefits of sufficient vitamin D levels—and the drawbacks of insufficiency. I'm also well-versed in the science behind our supplements, so I knew that in reaching for vitamin D3 potency+, I was making a research-backed choice.

For one thing, given how tricky it is to get ample amounts of vitamin D from food and sunlight alone, taking it as a supplement is a safe bet to ensure you're achieving and sustaining an ideal vitamin D level (which is 50 ng/ml or higher).*

And with vitamin D3 potency+, it offers 5,000 IU of vitamin D3 per single gelcap serving, and is derived from organic algae, the highest quality plant source available. It also features a trio of organic virgin oils (from avocados, flaxseed, and olives) to drive optimal vitamin D absorption, as well as delivering healthy omega-3 and omega-9 fatty acids with antioxidants that help support a healthy inflammatory response.*

The algae in this vitamin D supplement is sourced sustainably, as is the packaging itself, so I also feel good knowing that I'm taking care of my health and minding the health of the planet at the same time.

After about four months of taking vitamin D3 potency+, I can honestly say that my mood has improved significantly.* It started slowly but steadily, until one day I just kind of realized...I'd felt happier, more calm, and less "down" overall.* A pleasant realization to be sure—and also one I was hoping for.

And the beautiful thing about an improved mood is that when you're feeling better mentally, you have more energy and drive to do additional things that help you feel good. For instance, as my mood started to improve, I had more motivation to work out and make healthy dietary choices, which further fueled this wonderful cycle of feeling better and better.