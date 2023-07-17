Alzheimer's disease is the leading cause of dementia, accounting for 60-80% of all dementia cases. And the number of people living with Alzheimer's disease is expected to triple (from 50 million) in less than 30 years from now. So there’s an increasing interest and urgency to better understand the risk factors of the disease so that we can take a proactive approach to reduce our risk. And researchers have their eye on vitamin D levels as a potential indicator.

That's because there are numerous vitamin D receptors in the brain1 , and the vitamin is known to have neuroprotective properties and help prevent cognitive dysfunction. And a new study shows a connection between having a poor vitamin D status and the risk of Alzheimer's disease. Here’s what you need to know.