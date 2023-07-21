By now, you're probably used to getting a blood test with your annual physical. You fast, go to a lab early, get a few vials of blood drawn, and then (possibly) receive a call or electronic notification with an “all good” or a “this is out of range”. At least that’s how it works in traditional medical practices.

Depending on your health history, your doctor may just order the blood tests covered by insurance (which often include cholesterol tests and a complete blood count panel). But there’s an essential indicator of health that’s often not included during this process. And that’s vitamin D.