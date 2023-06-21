Weakening bones is often thought of as an "older person's problem," an issue to be addressed only after a fracture or break occurs, says Clare Masternak, PA-C, an orthopedic surgery physician assistant and the bone health and fragility fracture program coordinator at Michigan Medicine. As a result, young people are often left without any idea of how to care for their bone health—or if it's something they should prioritize in the first place.

"I think we always hear growing up that calcium is good for bones and vitamin D is good for us," says Masternak. "But that's kind of where the discussion stops until we're older and maybe we have had a fracture."