Is It Better To Take One Multivitamin Or Multiple Individual Vitamins?

And while the multi vs. individual vitamin conundrum is a common question, maybe we should be questioning the logic of discussing multivitamins and individual vitamins in silos, as if they are contrary. As Ferira shares, "The question of a multivitamin versus individual vitamins is a funny one to me. I get the query, but as a nutrition scientist, it also bewilders me. Pitting a multivitamin against individual vitamins (or minerals, phytonutrients, or other functional complexes) is predicated on the assumption that multis and individual vitamins or nutrients, say vitamin D3 and omega-3s, for example, are mutually exclusive."