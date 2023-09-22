Don't Make This Mistake When Picking Out A Folate Supplement

On the other hand, folic acid isn’t very far along in the activation journey. When it’s ingested from fortified foods or supplements, it’s still multiple steps away from being fully activated. It must first be converted to dihydrofolate, then to tetrahydrofolate, and then—finally—to 5-MTHF. 5-MTHF is the biologically active form of the vitamin. In this form, it can carry out its role as a methyl donor to turn homocysteine into methionine (more on that later).