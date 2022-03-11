Toni: I would say that our mission is to provide doula services for women of color, bodies of color in the Chicago area, and expanding into other states. We're currently in the process of expanding and trying to reach as many women as possible with the brand that we've already created. And in the future, hoping to offer home birth services, in addition to the pampering and doula services that we offer.

Tayo: We're a global collective, and our mission is really to provide some culturally congruent care, throughout pregnancy, birth, and postpartum. Culturally congruent means that we are trying to make sure that the people who care for you don't just look like you, they also understand you, and they align with your cultural values. We're trying to make sure that we are giving folks the opportunity to curate their own journey and not just use what is provided to them or available to them. We want to create an empowering experience around pregnancy and postpartum and parenthood.

We're working towards that by constantly developing our style of doula care. We're living in a time where we see what doulas aren't limited to a little bit of hip squeezes and basic comfort measures. There's so much more that we have to do.

We're trying to be extremely innovative in how we're showing up to support these families. That involves finding new services, creating programs, and also partnering. The reason why we operate in the collective is because we recognize we can do this work long term if we are literally working together. There's an African proverb that says "many hands make light work" that is the heart of our collective. None of our doulas are supporting their clients individually, all of our doulas has a collective of other doulas—and that alone allows us to do some pretty unique stuff. We're working to think outside the box and see how can we make sure that Black families are better taken care, of by better supporting the people who support them.