mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Meditation
A Holistic Psychiatrist Explains The Barriers To Mindfulness In The Black Community

A Holistic Psychiatrist Explains The Barriers To Mindfulness In The Black Community

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
A Holistic Psychiatrist Explains The Barriers To Mindfulness In The Black Community

Image by Delmaine Donson / iStock

May 23, 2021 — 10:02 AM

Dropping into a meditation or mindfulness practice can be challenging for a variety of reasons. There's plenty of misconceptions about what mindfulness means, how to practice it, and what the benefits even are—but as holistic psychiatrist Kimberly Sanders, M.D., tells us, these barriers extend even more deeply into Black communities

Though they are at a higher risk of chronic stress and subsequent chronic health outcomes, Black communities have less access to mindfulness programs—i.e., programs that could support both physical and mental health. Here, Sanders explains those barriers to entry and provides tips for starting a mindfulness practice in the face of them.

Barriers to mindfulness in Black communities: 

1. Lack of access to health resources. 

"Overall, a lot of health resources are not accessible to Black communities," Sanders says. Mindfulness is just one of them. Integrative medicine doctor Eudene Harry, M.D., once wrote "Black people are at increased risk for a variety of chronic diseases such as diabetes, strokes, heart disease, cancer, and kidney disease." 

These statistics are due to systemic racism, which leads to a lack of cultural humility within the health care system that discourages Black, Indigenous, and other people of color (BIPOC) from seeking treatment or prevents them from getting quality treatment (be sure to check out the 10 tools to help Black patients advocate for their health). 

Advertisement

2. There aren't as many Black teachers. 

First and foremost, "there aren't many Black teachers or providers offering mindfulness," Sanders says, "so there are fewer people talking about it within the community." If someone is able to get past those barriers to entry, there are also barriers to engagement once they've arrived, she says. 

"I think a lot of times if you're in a room full of non-Black people and the instructor is giving references, those references may not land with you the same way," Sanders says. "Then what you're doing is spending this mental energy trying to extrapolate the metaphor so that it makes sense for you when you should be using that mental energy to get into the practice." 

3. Mindfulness is not always viewed as "helpful." 

One of the misconceptions about mindfulness is that it is only helpful in managing mental health, like depression and anxiety. "But there are a lot of studies coming out about how mindfulness is helpful for metabolic issues, like diabetes, weight management, and cardiovascular risk—I don't think these benefits are as well known in the Black community," Sanders says. 

4. Mindfulness is often associated with religion. 

"A lot of the time, there's a conflation with mindfulness and religion," Sanders says, "and particularly with the Black community, there's an issue about whether you can be Christian and practice mindfulness." By addressing this misconception, Sanders says more people may be open to it. 

Advertisement

How to start a mindfulness practice. 

Though there are known barriers to entry, Sanders says mindfulness is essential for healing in Black communities. "We're trying to heal from generations of trauma that have impacted our DNA and the continued racism within our country that impacts our health on a day-to-day basis," she says.

Mindfulness is a tool that not only alters your physiology, but it's also a tool you can have with you all the time. "Once you learn it, it becomes a way of being, a way of moving through the world and healing throughout," Sanders states. 

If you're new to mindfulness, here are a few ways she recommends getting started: 

  1. Start by understanding what mindfulness is. According to Sanders, "mindfulness is a nonjudgmental present-centered awareness," which means, rather than quieting your thoughts, you're allowing yourself to sit with them. It's about "being able to experience whatever sensations occur, whether we deem them pleasant or unpleasant. The point is, we're not judging them or trying to take action," she explains. 
  2. Use a guided meditation app. Sanders recommends Headspace and Calm as good introductions. "Also, Shine meditation app is made by POC and has voices of many people of color leading meditation," she adds. You can also take mbg's 14-Day Guide to Meditation led by meditation teacher Light Watkins.
  3. Start slow. Keep your first meditation to about three minutes, she suggests, and if seated meditation is too challenging, you can do a walking meditation. "It can be a really hard thing to start, so if you're new to it, give yourself some grace and compassion," she notes. "If you can do it for an hour each day, then that's great, but if you can't, even two minutes will be helpful."
  4. Try informal mindfulness practices. Meditation, yoga, breathwork, and other formal practices are helpful, but starting with informal mindfulness practices can benefit you, too. That is: bringing awareness into your everyday actions, such as showering, eating, walking, etc. 
  5. Follow and learn from Black instructors: Here are a few Black yoga, meditation, breathwork, and other mindfulness experts, teachers, and programs Sanders recommends following: Chelsea Jackson Roberts, Davina Davidson, Herself: Kim Sanders, M.D., Melanin Moves, and OMnoir. For more, here's a list of 40-plus Black spiritual thought leaders, organizations, and studios.

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She...

More On This Topic

Personal Growth

This Therapist-Approved Tool Is So Useful For Understanding Your Emotions

Julie Nguyen
This Therapist-Approved Tool Is So Useful For Understanding Your Emotions
Meditation

The One Thing A Hypnotist Does Before Bed To Fall Asleep Fast

Sarah Regan
The One Thing A Hypnotist Does Before Bed To Fall Asleep Fast
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Recipes

Feeling Down? Try One Of These 4 RD-Approved Recipes To Boost Your Mood

Eliza Sullivan
Feeling Down? Try One Of These 4 RD-Approved Recipes To Boost Your Mood
Home

6 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Darker — Without Shelling Out For Blackout Shades

Emma Loewe
6 Ways To Make Your Bedroom Darker — Without Shelling Out For Blackout Shades
Functional Food

There Are So Many Types Of Salt — Here's An R.D.'s Advice On Picking One

Eliza Sullivan
There Are So Many Types Of Salt — Here's An R.D.'s Advice On Picking One
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The Best Natural Dandruff Shampoos That *Actually* Work

Jamie Schneider
Found: The Best Natural Dandruff Shampoos That *Actually* Work
Spirituality

2021's Eclipse Season Starts This Week: What Astrologers Want You To Know

The AstroTwins
2021's Eclipse Season Starts This Week: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Beauty

How Often You Should Heat Style Per Week, According To This Derm

Alexandra Engler
How Often You Should Heat Style Per Week, According To This Derm
Integrative Health

This Mediterranean Diet Mashup Has Serious Brain Health Benefits

Eliza Sullivan
This Mediterranean Diet Mashup Has Serious Brain Health Benefits
Integrative Health

I Thought I Was Dying & Nobody Believed Me — Then I Was Diagnosed With This

Michael Chernow
I Thought I Was Dying & Nobody Believed Me — Then I Was Diagnosed With This
Integrative Health

Do Probiotics Make You Gassy? This Could Be Why, According To MDs

Abby Moore
Do Probiotics Make You Gassy? This Could Be Why, According To MDs
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/barriers-to-mindfulness-in-black-communities

Your article and new folder have been saved!