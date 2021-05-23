A Holistic Psychiatrist Explains The Barriers To Mindfulness In The Black Community

Dropping into a meditation or mindfulness practice can be challenging for a variety of reasons. There's plenty of misconceptions about what mindfulness means, how to practice it, and what the benefits even are—but as holistic psychiatrist Kimberly Sanders, M.D., tells us, these barriers extend even more deeply into Black communities.

Though they are at a higher risk of chronic stress and subsequent chronic health outcomes, Black communities have less access to mindfulness programs—i.e., programs that could support both physical and mental health. Here, Sanders explains those barriers to entry and provides tips for starting a mindfulness practice in the face of them.