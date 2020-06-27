An OB/GYN On The Maternal Health Disparities Black Women Face

Systemic racism not only limits Black communities' access to employment, housing, and education, but it also limits access to equal and appropriate healthcare. These inequities in the healthcare system are abundantly clear when it comes to Black maternal health.

After years of working as an OB/GYN, treating thousands of patients, and being a patient herself, Heather Irobunda, M.D. became aware of the discomfort many women—particularly women of color—face at doctor visits. She created an online platform to provide reliable and transparent information about women's health, and she believes it's her responsibility to remind the world that Black maternal lives matter and Black babies matter, too.

In this Q&A with mbg, Irobunda discusses the health disparities between Black mothers and other women, the deep-rooted issues that cause them, and what needs to be done to change these outcomes.