10 Resources For Black Mothers — Because Maternal Care Is Important

As we are making a more conscious effort to raise up Black platforms and voices, we realized one area as being incredibly vital right now: Resources for Black mothers. America’s maternal mortality rate is the one of the highest of all developed countries, and the only one to be rising consistently. This is especially so for Black women, as Black women’s needs are ignored in the medical community.

"Black mothers are 3-4 times more likely to die from birth complications. We know that part of this is due to the fact that moms are not always listened to by their providers—particularly Black moms. It’s an unfortunate reality that race-based injustices have always been a part of the healthcare system," says CEO and Mahmee founder Melissa Hanna, who founded the company with her own mother. (Learn more about the company below.)

"The disparity in rates of maternal health and injury is just one data point in the thousands of other data points that illustrate the wide structural inequality in this country," says Hanna. "There are so many moving parts to the system that require a concerted effort among companies like ours, state-based programs, and payers who are investing in value-based care programs to create the kind of systemic change needed to make a real dent in the numbers. We will have to truly work together to change the metrics to health systems. Everyone will have to move in the correct and same direction before we begin to see a reversal in these numbers."

Here, we rounded up a few resources for Black mothers. (As a white woman who is childless, I understand this is not my space or lived experience, and I have much to learn about being a helpful ally—so please reach out if you have thoughts or additional resources we should include.) Also, a few of these organizations accept donations, so please consider contributing if you are able.