Why We Need To Talk More About The Link Between Pleasure & Fertility

First thing’s first: We tend to put our bodies under mountains of stress. All day, every day, your body may be facing chronic stressors you don’t even think about; according to Kamperveen, this includes everything from the foods you’re eating, the way you’re sleeping (or not sleeping), the way you’re exercising (that includes both under- and over-training) and how you manage your anxiety.

“It’s these chronic stressors that activate our stress response and don't go away,” she says. “And the brain and body will not allow us to get or stay pregnant when they perceive there is stress or danger.” When you’re constantly in that fight-or-flight mode, she continues, reproduction is put on the back-burner—your body is prioritizing your own survival, even though the threat isn’t exactly acute. That said, in order to send the message to your brain and body that you are, in fact, safe enough to have a baby, it’s important to focus on how you can manage those stressors.

“As many moments of the day, try to step out of stress and trauma and into peace and pleasure,” says Kamperveen. Which can look different for everybody: Perhaps you feel at peace with a breathwork or meditation practice, or maybe you get pleasure from a journaling session or ten minute self-massage. The bottom line is, try to counteract those daily stressors (some of which you may be unaware of) with inner work that promotes tranquility. That's not to say you can't utilize medical advances to help foster fertility (you can, says Kamperveen, and they can be extremely helpful); but at the end of the day, that inner work is yours and yours alone to achieve. "No body else can address [those issues] for you," Kamperveen notes.