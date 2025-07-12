The dreaded yeast infection is enough to send shivers down the spine of any woman (especially during swim season), while bacterial vaginosis offers a uniquely awful and painful experience as well. And we can't forget the discomfort and inconvenience of a UTI. Some sexually transmitted infections (STIs)2 are caused by bacteria and can wreak havoc on our overall health. The vagina is an amazing organ with a complex job; unfortunately, it's also subject to some complex problems.