Psychologist & Behavioral Scientist

Michael Rucker, Ph.D. is a long-time advocate of positive psychology and a charter member of the International Positive Psychology Association. He received a Ph.D in Organizational Psychology from Alliant International University in San Diego. Rucker authored the book The Fun Habit, which offers a practical reframing of positive psychology, making the case that we should cultivate the habit of fun to bring a greater sense of happiness and joy to our lives.