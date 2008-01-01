Licensed architect

Devi Dutta-Choudhury is a licensed architect (CA) with master’s degrees in architecture from both UCLA and Tulane University. She founded her own studio, Devi Dutta Architecture Inc., in 2008 as a response to a growing need for architecture that was modern and casual, affordable, and accessible.

Having grown up in environments as varied as the rural foothills of the Himalayas to the suburban American South, Devi is attuned to the varied lifestyles of her clients and seeks to create innovative, integrated design solutions. She currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and works on a range of project types from mixed-use urban projects to public schools to custom homes.

